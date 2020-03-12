Noem says coronavirus leveling off in SD but more tests pending results

Gov. Kristi Noem confirmed Thursday that there are no new positive tests, and no sign of community spread of COVID-19 in the state at this time but there are 41 pending cases at the state lab in Pierre.
Noem said each of South Dakota’s eight presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 had recently traveled outside of the state, and that on average, they each came into contact with 10 people.
Seven of those contacts have symptoms so far, and they are being tested, Noem said. Noem said the lab in Pierre would have the 41 pending results by 11 a.m. MT Friday.
None of the positive cases had participated in large community events in the state, Noem said.
The state Department of Health is still waiting to confirm the cause of death for the Pennington County man in his 60s with pre-existing conditions who was tested positive for coronavirus and died Tuesday.
Regarding the $4.5 million the state received in funding from the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control to respond to COVID-19 on Wednesday, the Department of Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said they received guidance from the CDC on where those dollars should go and expects they will go towards the state’s response efforts.
Legislators who finalized the state budget, which will take effect in July, did not allot extra funds to respond to the virus.
Noem said the state has what it needs, and the state health lab can test 800 people for the virus.
Malsam-Rysdon said the DOH has the ability to provide tests at the state health lab in Pierre for free without CDC money.
States like Colorado and Minnesota have begun testing patients more aggressively, with tactics like roadside testing and free testing for patients without health insurance. Noem said roadside testing was not necessary at this time, and that the state continues to evaluate its testing protocol every day.
Tony Mangan, a representative for the state Department of Public Safety, said the state Department of Health is able to receive tests from tribal entities.
Rep. Dusty Johnson said that seniors should be proactive in avoiding large crowds, nonessential travel and stay home as much as possible in the coming days and weeks.
“All of the experts, the people that are following this most closely, top public health officials, acknowledge that there’s no reason to panic but this is a real threat,” he said. “It is more contagious than the flu and it is more lethal. Once it’s been around as long as the flu has been, I think we’ll see that this is a threat that we need to treat responsibly.”
Costs
Individuals who exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 must call their health-care provider, who will ask them a series of questions about their symptoms, recent travel history and who they’ve come into contact with.
From there, their provider or physician will decide if they should come in or not to have their sample taken. Physicians take a nasopharynx and oropharynx sample, which then is sent to the state health laboratory in Pierre for testing.
At Pierre, the samples are tested. If it comes back positive, the test is considered a presumptive positive until it has a matching positive result at the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control. Pierre and the CDC conduct the same test.
Once the CDC has a result, they notify Pierre, which then notifies the physician that conducted a test for the patient. Once the patient is notified of their results, the state DOH updates their numbers online.
Noem said those without health insurance have the ability to go through federally qualified providers and get tested free of charge.
“I would encourage individuals to do that, and if they’re not sure where those places are in their communities, they are on the website,” Noem said, referring them to covid.sd.gov. “For those patients, there are no copays with this test and they also have the ability to get free testing for those that need it.”
Malsam-Rysdon echoed that people can go to federally qualified health-care centers across the state.
“Those health centers work with folks with a variety of insurance options including folks that are uninsured and have sliding-fee scales in place based on income,” she said.
Dan Daly, a communications specialist for Monument Health, said those who come in to be tested for COVID-19 are charged only as a regular office visit.
Health care
Monument Health has stopped allowing visitors at its Custer Care Center, Assisted Living in Custer and its Sturgis Care Center. Monument advises residents to avoid leaving care centers and assisted living facilities, and suggests phone calls or online chats instead of in-person visitors.
Monument has also limited visitors to patients with potentially infectious conditions, in order to conserve personal protective equipment like masks, gloves and eye protection.
Dr. Kurra said there are 32 individual low air flow rooms for patients with severe symptoms who would have to be isolated at the hospital, who also require aerosol generating procedures. He said Monument overall has the capacity they need to address any influx of patients coming from urban and rural areas in the region, and plan for overflow.
In Hot Springs, the Michael J. Fitzmaurice State Veterans Home has limited visitors and volunteer groups from entering the facility.
Brad Richardson, home superintendent, said family member requests will be taken on a case-by-case basis. If the visitors can enter, they will be surveyed about their health and recent travel history and have their temperature taken.
Dr. Wendell Hoffman, an infectious disease doctor at Sanford Health, said the coronavirus acts like influenza, causing fever, cough and shortness of breath, but that it has a spectrum of presentation.
“From the China outbreak, we learned that about 15 percent of that group had severe disease, or disease severe enough to be hospitalized,” Dr. Hoffman said. “Within that is the critical group of patients who actually need intensive care units and potential ventilatory support. The primary issue here is viral pneumonia, and it can easily overwhelm patients who have pre-existing conditions.”
Dr. Hoffman said most health-care providers think coronavirus is here to stay.
“It’s not just going to be a one-off,” he said. “It’s going to incorporate itself into the community, a collection of viruses that we deal with.”
Education
The South Dakota Board of Regents announced Thursday that spring break at the six public universities in the state will extend through Friday, March 20. The SDBOR is also cancelling all non-essential travel and limiting domestic travel on a case-by-case basis until further notice.
A press release said that the extended spring break will allow faculty and staff to adjust programs and coursework and prepare for other responses for COVID-19 going forward.
Students on campus can still access essentials, such as food services and residence halls, according to the statement.
Mike Ray, communications manager for the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, said he would have more information tomorrow about any event cancellations.
Ann Bolman, president for Western Dakota Tech, said they plan to resume class as scheduled on Monday.
Across the state, Augustana University in Sioux Falls is extending its spring break until March 20 and anticipates classes will resume March 23.
Rapid City Area Schools cancelled some music events and suspended all outside use of school facilities beginning Friday. Students returning from “high-risk” countries, or exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, will be excluded from school.
Katy Urban, public information manager for Rapid City Area Schools, said RCAS will host a press conference Friday relating to their response to COVID-19.
The South Dakota High School Activities Association announced that a limited ticket model will be implemented for the duration of the Girls State B Basketball Tournament in Spearfish. Any all-season passes that were purchased will be refunded.