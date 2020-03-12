Noem says coronavirus leveling off in SD but more tests pending results

Individuals who exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 must call their health-care provider, who will ask them a series of questions about their symptoms, recent travel history and who they’ve come into contact with.

From there, their provider or physician will decide if they should come in or not to have their sample taken. Physicians take a nasopharynx and oropharynx sample, which then is sent to the state health laboratory in Pierre for testing.

At Pierre, the samples are tested. If it comes back positive, the test is considered a presumptive positive until it has a matching positive result at the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control. Pierre and the CDC conduct the same test.

Once the CDC has a result, they notify Pierre, which then notifies the physician that conducted a test for the patient. Once the patient is notified of their results, the state DOH updates their numbers online.

Noem said those without health insurance have the ability to go through federally qualified providers and get tested free of charge.