Noem says Dr. Fauci agrees with her decision not to issue statewide stay-home order

Gov. Noem tweeted early Wednesday morning that she had a phone call with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in which Noem said Fauci agreed a “one-size-fits-all” approach to the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t right for South Dakota.
Noem has previously referred to statewide stay-home orders as “herd mentality” and “one-size-fits-all” approaches and has declined to issue a stay-home order for the state.
“It was great to visit with him about what’s going on here on the ground in South Dakota, how we’re dealing with the virus and the mitigation measures we’ve put in place,” Noem said. “He agrees that in South Dakota, we’re in a very good spot today and well-prepared for that date into the future in June when we could see a peak in our infection rates.”
Sioux Falls cluster
The state Department of Health confirmed Wednesday that 80 employees at Smithfield, a meatpacking plant in Sioux Falls, have tested positive for COVID-19.
Minnehaha County has 228 of the state's 393 cases, meaning Smithfield accounts for more than one-third of the cases in the county. Smithfield has 3,600 employees in Sioux Falls.
The plant saw its first positive case on March 26. A week before that, officials said the plant would stay open and wouldn’t close or send employees home.
“In our work with (Smithfield), we’ve been working to understand how they’ve been communicating with employees and helping employees check symptoms,” said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, state health secretary, said at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.
She said her department is working on contact tracing with the positive employees and said there’s no “risk to folks outside of the individuals impacted.”
Changes
Noem also addressed the Sturgis rally in August, Rep. Bob Glanzer, her own precautions for COVID-19 and changes to Easter this year in her daily press briefing Wednesday.
When asked about her plans regarding the Sturgis motorcycle rally, which sees hundreds of thousands of motorcycists each year from across the country and other countries, Noem said there hasn’t been a plan to cancel it yet.
“Knowing that we would anticipate peaking in mid-June, we could end up curving down,” Noem said. “We’ll still have infection rates in the state (by) August, but dealing with those events as they come up.”
About a replacement or new appointment to take over Rep. Bob Glanzer’s spot in the Legislature, Noem said she would get guidance on that in the future. Glanzer died April 3 of COVID-19.
“That’s going to be a little bit of a different process because of the calendar and time frame,” Noem said.
Noem said she herself has not yet been tested for COVID-19 that she and her family are practicing social distancing.
Gov. Noem said Easter and Passover traditions might look different this year across the state and encouraged South Dakotans to partake in the day of prayer she declared for Wednesday.
“Pray for an end to this pandemic,” she said. “Pray for success in fighting this virus and this disease. Pray for strength for all those who are working to care for individuals and comfort for those that have had loss.”
