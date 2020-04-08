Noem says Dr. Fauci agrees with her decision not to issue statewide stay-home order

“In our work with (Smithfield), we’ve been working to understand how they’ve been communicating with employees and helping employees check symptoms,” said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, state health secretary, said at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

She said her department is working on contact tracing with the positive employees and said there’s no “risk to folks outside of the individuals impacted.”

Changes

Noem also addressed the Sturgis rally in August, Rep. Bob Glanzer, her own precautions for COVID-19 and changes to Easter this year in her daily press briefing Wednesday.

When asked about her plans regarding the Sturgis motorcycle rally, which sees hundreds of thousands of motorcycists each year from across the country and other countries, Noem said there hasn’t been a plan to cancel it yet.

“Knowing that we would anticipate peaking in mid-June, we could end up curving down,” Noem said. “We’ll still have infection rates in the state (by) August, but dealing with those events as they come up.”