Noem says remdesivir will be sent to state for COVID-19 treatment

Noem said she had a two-hour phone call with Vice President Mike Pence and other governors Monday about testing and supplies.

As Smithfield Foods reopened Monday, Noem said the decision to reopen was “good for all those that want to get back to work and also for our producers and our state.”

The mass testing site for Smithfield Foods employees and their families saw more than 3,628 people tested for COVID-19 before it closed last week.

Noem said a preliminary result from the testing site showed that 24 percent of those who had tests taken came back positive — approximately 870 people. Health officials said last week that roughly 10 percent of those who were tested were symptomatic.

“We have more active cases because we tested a hot spot,” Noem said Monday, noting the state’s new statistics showed 1,393 active COVID-19 cases with 1,181 of those in Minnehaha County.