Noem says remdesivir will be sent to state for COVID-19 treatment

Gov. Kristi Noem said Monday the state will receive a shipment of remdesivir, an antiviral drug, this week for the state’s “very worst cases” of the coronavirus.
The FDA issued an emergency use authorization for the investigational antiviral drug on May 1. The treatment is meant for adults and children hospitalized with severe disease.
The company that manufactures the antiviral drug, California-based Gilead Sciences, has said it would donate its stockpile to help the U.S. pandemic response. Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, is one of the chief consultants on where the drug will be distributed.
The initial U.S. supply has been reportedly “very limited,” with more than 1.5 million doses that translate to 5 to 10 days of treatment for 140,000 patients. Gilead is ramping up production.
Remdesivir works by blocking an enzyme that the virus uses to copy its genetic material. No drugs are currently FDA-approved for treating COVID-19, and remdesivir will still need formal approval. Its side effects include potential liver inflammation.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the drug would become a new standard of care for severely ill COVID-19 patients.
Noem said she had a two-hour phone call with Vice President Mike Pence and other governors Monday about testing and supplies.
As Smithfield Foods reopened Monday, Noem said the decision to reopen was “good for all those that want to get back to work and also for our producers and our state.”
The mass testing site for Smithfield Foods employees and their families saw more than 3,628 people tested for COVID-19 before it closed last week.
Noem said a preliminary result from the testing site showed that 24 percent of those who had tests taken came back positive — approximately 870 people. Health officials said last week that roughly 10 percent of those who were tested were symptomatic.
“We have more active cases because we tested a hot spot,” Noem said Monday, noting the state’s new statistics showed 1,393 active COVID-19 cases with 1,181 of those in Minnehaha County.
“It reminds us that what we need to focus on is hospitalizations,” Noem said. The state has repeatedly shared projections that show a peak hospitalization rate in mid-June for 2,200 beds. The latest data from the DOH Monday showed that 78 people were currently hospitalized for COVID-19 and 263 had been hospitalized in the state at some point.
Noem said the phone calls she had with the workers at Smithfield Foods and with Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon went well.
“It was a very good, thoughtful discussion, and I appreciated them taking the time to be on the call,” she said.
Malsam-Rysdon reported 76 cases at DemKota, a beef plant in Aberdeen. She said the DOH immediately reached out to the plant when they saw the first cases there and they sent a team to Aberdeen on Friday night to walk through the facility and talk about plans to keep workers safe.
Noem also noted Monday that her previous executive order for seniors and high-risk, vulnerable people in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties would lapse, but recommended those groups to continue to stay home if possible.
