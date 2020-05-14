Noem says she wants to use federal funds to preserve programs, help local governments

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The $1.25 billion the state has received in federal funding from the CARES Act has still not been spent by Gov. Kristi Noem, who has said she wants more flexibility to use the funding for the state’s revenue shortfalls.

Noem asked local governments Thursday to continue to keep track of COVID-19 related expenses so they could get reimbursed with stimulus funding. She said her office is still waiting on more guidance from the Department of Treasury about how to allocate the money.

Noem said with the latest guidance her office has received, it’s “clear the state government should keep the entire allocation” but she wants to disperse some funds to cities and counties to help meet their COVID-19 needs.

Expenses that local governments should track include personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies, testing supplies, equipment for delivering telemedicine or remote work, costs incurred to keep people in isolation that have tested positive, such as hotel rooms or other costs.

Costs related to emergency medical response as well as any equipment and costs in preparation for future COVID-19 response should also be tracked, Noem said, asking local governments to continue communicating with her office and the Bureau of Finance and Management about expenses.