Noem speaks out about George Floyd's death, protesters, counter-protesters

Gov. Kristi Noem spoke out publicly about George Floyd’s death for the first time since he died nine days ago in Minneapolis police custody.
“There is no one who thinks that what happened to George Floyd is OK,” Noem said Wednesday. “Personally, I haven’t even been able to make it through the video yet. It has been gut-wrenching to watch.”
Noem had previously only given statements about the protests that erupted across the country and state in the wake of his death and was critical of looting.
“We take protection of rights very seriously, including the right to peacefully protest, but rioting and looting will not be tolerated in South Dakota,” Noem said Sunday night as she deployed the National Guard to Sioux Falls where a riot broke out at the mall. “Make no mistake, mob rule and violence do nothing to honor the memory of victims.”
She said she was “disappointed” to see the Confederate flag being flown by some counter-protestors in Rapid City in recent days.
“I do know that freedom of speech is a fundamental right of being an American and that should be protected, but it was disappointing for me to see those,” Noem said.
Noem directly addressed the black and African-American communities in the state and said she wants to engage them in solutions to the issue of policing and wants to ask for their help “to make sure it was a solution that would really make a difference far into the future.”
“I would remind folks as to the diversity of my personal family, and that I care deeply about this issue as well,” she said, asking that “they help us make sure the policy is appropriate.”
Noem also said “the street doesn’t settle or resolve” policing questions or other public policy questions. She said hard work is more likely to solve problems and encouraged people to study their local laws, evaluate what is or isn’t working, and to contact their local representatives to express any beliefs.
When asked about any push back she might get from law enforcement officers in the future, she said “we need to make sure we don’t have any situations in South Dakota like they saw in Minneapolis.”
Noem said Wednesday that protests have a purpose in South Dakota.
“We should never be afraid to share our views or to hear the views of other people,” Noem said. “If we don’t like what we hear, the answer is that we share our own view or we just ignore it. We do not silence it.”
Noem also said that in the race to be heard, many people have given up on making arguments and instead are competing to see who can “shout the loudest.”
“I see legitimate protests raising important concerns and I hear those concerns, but I also see violent actors who are trying to do an end-run around public discourse,” Noem said. “This is done to intimidate and it is done to silence voices. These folks want to shortcut public debates through fear. They want to make people scared and that is un-American. It has no place in the state of South Dakota.”
She said the more violent protests and riots show that “families need a lot more attention” in South Dakota.
“Parents, you need to know if your kids are out at night throwing rocks at cops,” she said. “Siblings, brothers and sisters, you need to know if your family members are out looting and vandalizing businesses. Grandparents, you need to know if your grandkids are intentionally trying to destroy our way of life.”
She said violence is never the answer for protests: “Violence will not be tolerated by me and it should not be tolerated by you.”
