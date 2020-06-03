Noem speaks out about George Floyd's death, protesters, counter-protesters

“I would remind folks as to the diversity of my personal family, and that I care deeply about this issue as well,” she said, asking that “they help us make sure the policy is appropriate.”

Noem also said “the street doesn’t settle or resolve” policing questions or other public policy questions. She said hard work is more likely to solve problems and encouraged people to study their local laws, evaluate what is or isn’t working, and to contact their local representatives to express any beliefs.

When asked about any push back she might get from law enforcement officers in the future, she said “we need to make sure we don’t have any situations in South Dakota like they saw in Minneapolis.”

Noem said Wednesday that protests have a purpose in South Dakota.

“We should never be afraid to share our views or to hear the views of other people,” Noem said. “If we don’t like what we hear, the answer is that we share our own view or we just ignore it. We do not silence it.”

Noem also said that in the race to be heard, many people have given up on making arguments and instead are competing to see who can “shout the loudest.”