Noem spoke with Fauci, Pence, Kushner about hydroxychloroquine clinical trial

South Dakota will be the first state in the nation to run a clinical trial for hydroxychloroquine to determine its ability to treat COVID-19.
The drug, a treatment for malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, has been touted by President Trump in prior weeks as a potential cure for COVID-19 despite Dr. Anthony Fauci’s caution that there was not enough evidence of the drug’s efficacy.
Before the trials were announced by Noem as the first “state-endorsed, state-backed, statewide” clinical trial in the U.S. on April 13, Noem had correspondence about the trials with the White House and Dr. Fauci.
An email sent by Maggie Seidel, senior advisor and policy director to Noem, detailed to the Journal the level of communication that Noem had with Jared Kushner, FEMA, Vice President Mike Pence and other officials.
Timeline
Eight days before the trial was announced, Seidel said that Noem brought up the idea with her executive team. The same day, April 5, Noem’s staff reached out to White House officials to request calls to discuss the idea.
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows spoke to Noem on April 6 about “several items,” Seidel said, including the hydroxychloroquine trial.
Kim Malsam-Rysdon, state secretary of health, spoke with the state’s three largest hospital systems on April 7 to ascertain the number of doses the state would need for the trial. Sanford Health, Avera and Monument Health then signed on to the plan.
That same day, Noem’s staff emailed the White House with a breakdown of the request. Noem also spoke to Jared Kushner about the trial that day.
Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Gov. Noem spoke on the phone April 8 about the trial.
This is the same day the governor tweeted that she had a phone call with Dr. Fauci in which Noem says he agreed a “one-size-fits-all” approach to the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t right for South Dakota.
Fauci’s office hasn’t responded to emails from the Journal about the conversation.
The state’s Emergency Management team heard from FEMA’s regional administrator, Lee dePalo, about the idea on April 9. The team then formally requested doses of the drug from FEMA.
The next day, the state Emergency Operations team received notification that the first shipments were on the way and would arrive by April 12. The team then submitted a second request through the FEMA system, Seidel said, including additional information about the study.
On April 10, Noem spoke with Rear Admiral John Polowczyk to coordinate distribution of supplies. Pence also spoke with Noem about the trials.
The state health laboratory in Pierre received its first shipment of 190,000 doses of hydroxychloroquine on April 11. Two days later, Noem announced the start of the trials.
Malsam-Rysdon said Wednesday that the drug is coming from the strategic national stockpile, and the supply is provided to the state without any cost. She said she wasn't sure which manufacturer it was coming from, though.
Sanford Health said in a statement that while people can call to inquire about the trials, the study team will begin screening participants for entry into the study on April 23.
Participation
A team from Sanford Research is leading the study, which is a collaboration between Sanford Health, Avera and Monument Health. The trial will investigate whether the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine can potentially prevent COVID-19 in “certain groups,” Sanford said.
The trial will enroll 2,000 individuals. Sanford researchers hope to have results on the drug’s effectiveness within six months, Sanford said.
Patients who already have COVID-19 will not be part of the trial, Sanford said in a statement. Instead, the trial will focus on people who have been exposed at work or in the community, health care workers and those considered high risk.
The trial requires participants to be at least 18 years old and not have any known COVID-19 symptoms — fever, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat.
Those exposed can call (605) 312-6023 at Sanford about the trial. No doctor’s referral is needed to participate, but callers will be asked to provide contact information so the study team can reach out with further details and to discuss their eligibility for the trial.
A statement from Sanford says that patients who aren’t health care workers must have one or more of the following risk factors to participate: congestive heart failure, asthma, COPD, emphysema, organ transplant, kidney disease, cardiovascular disease like hypertension, smoking or vaping, obesity, high cholesterol, over 80 years of age or currently on an immuno-suppressive drug like chemotherapy.
Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and wish to take hydroxychloroquine should contact their medical provider to discuss their care, Sanford said.
Dr. Allison Suttle, chief medical officer for Sanford Health, said April 13 that hydroxychloroquine is taken similar to a Z-Pack, which is a drug containing the antibiotic azithromycin and stays in the body from 30 to 50 days.
The drug or placebo will be supplied by the study team. For South Dakota residents, the medication will come from the state supply of the drug.
Patients and families will have informed consent, Suttle said. She also said the trials won’t dip into the supply of the drug needed for those with lupus or rheumatoid arthritis.
Sanford said hydroxychloroquine can have significant side effects, including nausea, visual changes and heart rhythm disturbances. Some people should not take hydroxychloroquine, Sanford says.
The study team will review all trial details, including possible side effects, with every potential subject. The study’s Safety Committee will review adverse events during the trial and conduct an interim safety analysis.
Sanford is also running trials for convalescent plasma as well as other antivirals and therapeutics, Suttle said.
Broad network
Roger Deraad, director of research at Monument Health, said a “broad network” is involved at Monument Health, noting the trial needs to work with their current system and they need physicians “on board” with the protocol.
He said many people are also involved in informed consent, including the patient, their physician, the research staff, the physician who oversees the trial, etc. He also said informed consent is a process.
“It starts when people sign the form, but it continues throughout their whole participation in the trial,” he said. “When we’re doing a trial, we learn new things and we share that with the participants. We would not support a trial that just gave medication to anyone who is interested.”
Deraad said the primary objective of the trial is to see if the conversion rate of exposed people to a positive COVID-19 status can decrease, in addition to seeing if the drug can decrease the severity of the symptoms through an early five-day course of the medication.
Deraad said the trial is a good opportunity to work with other scientists and clinicians across the state.
“I hope this isn’t the last project that we do (together),” Deraad said of the collaboration with Sanford and Avera.
Deraad also said that the patients who participate in research say they feel like they’re “fighting back.”
“I think we are all anxious to feel like we’re doing something to fight back here at this time,” Deraad said. “Information is our best weapon, and randomized trials are our sharpest tool to get us the answers that we need.”
Deraad said this isn’t the only trial Monument Health is looking at for COVID-19 prevention and treatment and estimated there were over 600 trials registered in the U.S. for the treatment and therapy of COVID-19.
