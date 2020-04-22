Noem spoke with Fauci, Pence, Kushner about hydroxychloroquine clinical trial

Malsam-Rysdon said Wednesday that the drug is coming from the strategic national stockpile, and the supply is provided to the state without any cost. She said she wasn't sure which manufacturer it was coming from, though.

Sanford Health said in a statement that while people can call to inquire about the trials, the study team will begin screening participants for entry into the study on April 23.

Participation

A team from Sanford Research is leading the study, which is a collaboration between Sanford Health, Avera and Monument Health. The trial will investigate whether the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine can potentially prevent COVID-19 in “certain groups,” Sanford said.

The trial will enroll 2,000 individuals. Sanford researchers hope to have results on the drug’s effectiveness within six months, Sanford said.

Patients who already have COVID-19 will not be part of the trial, Sanford said in a statement. Instead, the trial will focus on people who have been exposed at work or in the community, health care workers and those considered high risk.

The trial requires participants to be at least 18 years old and not have any known COVID-19 symptoms — fever, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat.