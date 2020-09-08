Noem: Study connecting 250,000 COVID-19 cases to Sturgis Rally 'isn't science, it's fiction'

Clayton said 124 state residents had attended the Sturgis motorcycle rally prior to becoming ill, but the health department isn’t including secondary infections in that tally. A secondary infection would be someone who went to the rally, contracted COVID-19 and then infected a friend or family member who was not at the rally.

Malsam-Rysdon said the DOH has the ability to investigate all cases and identify close contacts, which is the “best way to track secondary infections,” but that community spread in the state and country makes it harder to track the sole source of an individual’s illness.

“We’ve got more people that are becoming sick with COVID-19 from a source that we can’t identify, so I think that’s where it gets problematic to just attribute things like cell phone data” as the source of infections, Malsam-Rysdon said.

Both Malsam-Rysdon and Clayton said they knew cell phone pings from residents of other states and foot traffic increased during the rally, but that they haven’t seen cell phone traffic as a “proven link” to COVID-19 infections or spread.

Clayton said he’s not familiar with the cell phone data source used in the study and what the limitations are for that data.