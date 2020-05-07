Noem to speak with Smithfield workers; hydroxychloroquine trial continues

The FDA’s authorization of their temporary use came through an Emergency Use Authorization, and the drug was supplied to the state from the Strategic National Stockpile.

Haskins also clarified in the email that COVID-19 patients can still be prescribed hydroxychloroquine if they, in conjunction with their doctor or health care provider, decide on the treatment.

Federal funding

Noem said the reason she doesn’t know whether a special legislative session is necessary is because the state receives “continued guidance” from the U.S. Department of the Treasury that details how they can utilize the $1.25 billion the state received from Congress in the stimulus bill.

“As they give us more guidance on how those dollars can be spent, we’re learning that we’re getting a little bit more flexibility in how we can utilize the funds. We’re finding we may be able to use some funds and replenish them with federal dollars later on,” Noem said.

Noem said none of the $1.25 billion had been spent yet, as the state waits on more guidance.