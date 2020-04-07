Noem unsure when COVID-19 hospitals will be built or when Keystone pipeline work starts in SD

It has been five days since Gov. Kristi Noem announced she would deploy the National Guard to build 100-bed hospitals in Sioux Falls and Rapid City, but at a Tuesday press conference she said doesn’t yet know where they will be located.
Noem said that engineers and planners in the National Guard are still conducting a site-location analysis.
“We do have facilities that are appropriate in Rapid City and in Sioux Falls. You will know when we’re ready to let the public know how that is going,” the governor said when asked about the hospitals.
Noem signed an executive order Monday telling people in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties who are 65 and older as well as those with chronic health conditions to stay home for three weeks.
Noem was repeatedly asked at the press conference why she won’t expand the executive order to other demographics or counties in the state, and why she so far has refused to issue a stay-at-home order.
“We will consider that at the appropriate time,” Noem said. “We have concerns in those counties and want to work to protect that vulnerable population. We will continue to evaluate every single county and part of this state in the coming days.”
Regarding a penalty for non-compliant people in those demographics and counties, Noem said “we will deal with that when it is necessary.”
When asked why Noem won’t issue a public health emergency, Kim Malsam-Rysdon, secretary of the Department of Health, said public health emergencies are for specific instances of non-compliant people who have tested positive and refuse to stay home while sick.
She said the current state of emergency, which Noem declared on March 13, has a “much broader application.”
Malsam-Rysdon also said her department is unable to provide a breakdown of tests by county.
The Department of Health doesn’t provide data on its website about how many negative tests have been run by county; it only shows positive cases in each county. This makes it difficult to see how many people are tested across the state and which counties are prioritized.
“Since we get those test results from a multitude of labs that have different ways of collecting information, we don’t have a way to break that down by county,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
Work began Monday in Montana on the Keystone XL Pipeline project, which will cross western South Dakota and bring out-of-state workers who will be living in construction camps in various locations. Noem said she didn’t know when work would start in the state.
Noem also didn’t address any concerns about contractors and construction workers entering the state who might spread COVID-19 to rural and indigenous populations.
“I did visit with the company some time back and told them I expect them to follow all of the guidelines, recommendations and executive orders I laid out for South Dakota,” she said. “They said they would comply, although I don’t believe they will be coming here in the near future.”
Noem also declared April 8 as a statewide day of prayer as Passover begins, and asked South Dakotans to pray for good outcomes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
