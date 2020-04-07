Noem unsure when COVID-19 hospitals will be built or when Keystone pipeline work starts in SD

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

It has been five days since Gov. Kristi Noem announced she would deploy the National Guard to build 100-bed hospitals in Sioux Falls and Rapid City, but at a Tuesday press conference she said doesn’t yet know where they will be located.

Noem said that engineers and planners in the National Guard are still conducting a site-location analysis.

“We do have facilities that are appropriate in Rapid City and in Sioux Falls. You will know when we’re ready to let the public know how that is going,” the governor said when asked about the hospitals.

Noem signed an executive order Monday telling people in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties who are 65 and older as well as those with chronic health conditions to stay home for three weeks.

Noem was repeatedly asked at the press conference why she won’t expand the executive order to other demographics or counties in the state, and why she so far has refused to issue a stay-at-home order.

“We will consider that at the appropriate time,” Noem said. “We have concerns in those counties and want to work to protect that vulnerable population. We will continue to evaluate every single county and part of this state in the coming days.”