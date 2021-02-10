Noem wants lawmakers to delay implementation of medical marijuana program for a year

Gov. Kristi Noem said Wednesday that she believes South Dakota needs another year to implement medical marijuana, an issue which gained 70% support in the November election.

“We are working diligently to get IM 26 implemented safely and correctly,” Noem said. “The feasibility of getting this program up and running well will take additional time. I am thankful to our legislative leaders for helping make sure that we do this right.”

Noem asked lawmakers to sign off on delayed implementation of Initiated Measure 26 days after a court effort to declare the recreational marijuana ballot measure known as Amendment A unconstitutional. Noem had pushed for the legal battle on that measure, approved by 54% of voters in November. The state expects the Supreme Court will weigh in on the constitutional matter, Noem’s office said.