Noem wants lawmakers to delay implementation of medical marijuana program for a year

Gov. Kristi Noem said Wednesday that she believes South Dakota needs another year to implement medical marijuana, an issue which gained 70% support in the November election.
“We are working diligently to get IM 26 implemented safely and correctly,” Noem said. “The feasibility of getting this program up and running well will take additional time. I am thankful to our legislative leaders for helping make sure that we do this right.”
Noem asked lawmakers to sign off on delayed implementation of Initiated Measure 26 days after a court effort to declare the recreational marijuana ballot measure known as Amendment A unconstitutional. Noem had pushed for the legal battle on that measure, approved by 54% of voters in November. The state expects the Supreme Court will weigh in on the constitutional matter, Noem’s office said.
South Dakota law states that approved ballot measures take effect July 1 the year following an election, but Noem said that won’t be enough time and that some states take more than two years to successfully implement medical marijuana programs.
The state has consulted with Cannabis Public Policy Consulting to reach that conclusion, which said no state has successfully implemented medical marijuana in just eight months.
Extra time will allow the state to “address several policy concerns and additional rules regarding IM 26,” Noem’s office said in a statement.
The marijuana consultants also said that no state in the country has implemented both medical and recreational marijuana at once, as South Dakota did in November.
House Bill 1100 is the vehicle for IM 26 to pass in the Legislature and was introduced in the House State Affairs Committee on Wednesday. It calls for the formation of a legislative task force to create legislation allowing for medical marijuana, which would be bound to finish its work by the start of the 2022 legislative session next January.
House Majority Leader Kent Peterson said there’s no doubt that the measure passed in the state, and it’s “fully our intention to honor the will of the voters,” but that the state realizes it may take more than eight months to start implementing a “safe and workable program.”
“Our Senate leadership fully supports the effort to properly implement a workable medical marijuana program,” said Senate Majority Leader Gary Cammack. “We will honor the voters’ wishes.”