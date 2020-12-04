Northern Hills to continue prescribed burn southwest of Spearfish

The Northern Hills Ranger District on the Black Hills National Forest is planning to ignite up to 150 acres on the Beartown Prescribed Fire Project next week southwest of Spearfish near Iron Creek Lake.

Firefighters will conduct a test burn the morning of the Dec. 7 or Dec. 8 to check conditions and see if fuels are receptive for burning. If everything is within prescription and the test burn goes as planned, officials will continue with ignitions.

Smoke may impact the communities of Spearfish and Lead/Deadwood, Spearfish Canyon and residences along Forest Service Road 134.

“The Northern Hills Ranger District appreciates the support of our communities as we continue forward with this project,” Brian Rafferty, assistant fire management officer on the Northern Hills Ranger District, said.

In an effort to reduce smoke impacts in the communities, fire officials have reduced the acreages to be burned, prioritized areas that will burn uniformly by igniting on the southern aspects of the unit, and will complete ignition during the late afternoon for improved smoke dispersal.