Number of active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise in state, DOH reports

Even with fewer tests performed and returned on Sunday, the number of active cases and hospitalizations continued to climb in South Dakota.
There were 181 new infections reported on 669 tests by the Health Department on Monday. That brings the total for the state to 24,599 and the number of active cases grew slightly to a new record of 4,274.
After 10 people were admitted and only one released from hospital care Sunday, meaning there are now 241 people being treated in hospitals across the state. Forty-three of those are being treated in the Monument Health system. That ties the highest number of people being treated by Monument. There were also 43 in Monument Health hospitals in June.
There were no new deaths reported.
Pennington County had a 25.4% positivity rate Monday with 16 cases on 63 tests. The number of active cases in the county fell by seven to 442. Lawrence County reported nine new cases and Meade and Butte counties each had five. Custer County had two new infections and Oglala-Lakota County reported one. Fall River County reported no new cases on four tests.
Hughes County led the state with 28 new cases Monday. Minnehaha County had 20 and Codington County had 12. Davison County had 11 new infections and Lincoln County added 10. Brown County had seven new cases and there were four in Brookings, Charles Mix, Lake and Yankton counties. Beadle, Douglas and Todd counties had three new cases each and there were two in Aurora, Campbell, Gregory, Hand, Hanson, Mellette, Moody and Turner counties.
Buffalo, Clay, Day, Hamlin, Jerauld, Jones, Kingsbury, Lyman, Marshall, Potter, Sully and Walworth counties each reported one new case.
Of the 181 new cases, nine were in children under 10 and 20 were in kids between 10-19. Patients in their 20s made up 67 new infections and 21 people over 70 tested positive.
In the state’s K-12 schools, Clayton said there have been 1,784 COVID-19 cases among 1,262 students and 522 staff. That is an increase of 294 students and 116 staff in a week. Of all the cases, 1,363 have recovered and 421 are still active.
Rapid City Area Schools reported 121 total cases in the district, including 37 active cases among students and nine active cases among staff. There are 439 students and 41 staff in quarantine.
The Douglas School District reported seven active cases among students and one in a staff member Monday, with 67 students and five staff in quarantine.
As of Friday, Meade School District reported 12 active cases among students.
South Dakota’s public universities report the following active COVID-19 case counts as of 5 p.m. Sunday:
South Dakota Mines: 8 students, 2 staff, 24 quarantined
Black Hills State University: 13 students, 1 staff, 80 quarantined
University of South Dakota: 13 students, 1 staff, 85 quarantined
South Dakota State University: 15 students, 2 staff, 64 quarantined
Dakota State University: 1 student, 1 staff, 33 quarantined
Northern State University: 8 students, 0 staff, 62 quarantined
