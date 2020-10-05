Number of active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise in state, DOH reports

Even with fewer tests performed and returned on Sunday, the number of active cases and hospitalizations continued to climb in South Dakota.

There were 181 new infections reported on 669 tests by the Health Department on Monday. That brings the total for the state to 24,599 and the number of active cases grew slightly to a new record of 4,274.

After 10 people were admitted and only one released from hospital care Sunday, meaning there are now 241 people being treated in hospitals across the state. Forty-three of those are being treated in the Monument Health system. That ties the highest number of people being treated by Monument. There were also 43 in Monument Health hospitals in June.

There were no new deaths reported.

Pennington County had a 25.4% positivity rate Monday with 16 cases on 63 tests. The number of active cases in the county fell by seven to 442. Lawrence County reported nine new cases and Meade and Butte counties each had five. Custer County had two new infections and Oglala-Lakota County reported one. Fall River County reported no new cases on four tests.