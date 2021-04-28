Number of active COVID-19 cases climbs to 1,789, state reports

A Minnehaha County woman in her 60s became the 25th COVID-19 death in April, according to the daily report of the South Dakota Department of Health.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 illnesses remained the same, but the number of patients in intensive care units grew to 31 and the number of patients on ventilators increased to 15. Black Hills hospitals are now treating 15 patients with six in ICU and two on ventilators.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With 170 new infections reported Wednesday, the number of active cases in the state increased to 1,789 - an increase of 24 from Tuesday. Forty-eight of the 170 new cases were in children under 19 and 36 more were patients in their 20s. Only 10 people over 70 tested positive.

Pennington County recorded 20 new infections and saw active cases grow to 168. Lawrence County had three positive tests, Butte County had two and Oglala-Lakota County reported one.

Minnehaha County reported 44 positive tests and there were 19 in Brown County. Codington County added 12 new infections and there were eight in Brookings and Lincoln counties. Davison County added seven positive tests and there were six in Hughes County. Five new cases were discovered in Lake County and Yankton County added four. Three new infections were reported in Beadle County and two were found in Hutchinson, Lyman, Roberts, Spink and Union counties. Aurora, Bon Homme, Buffalo, Clark, Dewey, Edmunds, Harding, McCook, Miner, Moody, Perkins, Sully, Tripp and Ziebach counties each had one new case.