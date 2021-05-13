Number of active COVID-19 cases continues to decline in state

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to lose its grip on South Dakota, according to Thursday's report from the Department of Health.

With 83 new cases reported, the number of active cases decreased by 68 from Wednesday's report. The 936 active cases is the first time that number dropped below 1,000 since Aug. 8 and the lowest number of active cases since Aug. 5. Active cases are down 403 in a week and 1,465 in a month.

The report included one death, a Pennington County woman who was over 80. There have been 194 deaths in Pennington County out of 1,989 in the state. May has seen 22 additional deaths. There were only 30 in April.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 illnesses in the state grew slightly to 68 with 20 in ICU and 11 on ventilators. There are 17 patients in Black Hills region hospitals with four in ICU and two on a ventilator.

Twenty-eight of the 83 new infections were in children under 19 and 14 more were from people in their 20s. Only two people over 70 tested positive.

Pennington and Lawrence counties each reported 10 new infections Thursday and Meade County reported six. There were three positive tests in Custer County and one in Butte County.

Minnehaha County led the state with 15 positive tests and there were eight in Lincoln County. Moody County reported six new cases and there were three in Brookings and Lake counties. There were two new infections in Brown, Dewey, Hughes, Roberts, Stanley, Todd and Yankton counties and one in Charles Mix, Corson, Davison, Hamlin, Jerauld, Spink, Turner and Union counties.