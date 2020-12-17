Number of active COVID-19 cases declines by 20% in state

The numbers of active COVID-19 infections in South Dakota dropped more than 20% Thursday to the lowest number since Oct. 21.

The Department of Health reported 594 positive tests out of 1,302 people tested Thursday for a 45% positivity rate. Those new infections brought the state's total to 93,197 since March but the number of active cases dropped by 2,231 to 8,756.

There are 406 people in hospitals across the state with COVID-19 related illnesses. That is a decrease of six since Wednesday. There are 77 people being treated in intensive care units and 41 using ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 88 people are being treated in hospitals with 13 in ICU and seven on ventilators.

One death was reported Thursday. The woman in her 70s from Hamlin County became the 30th person from that county to die and brought the total in the state to 1,301 with 355 of those in December.

More than 1,100 people, meanwhile, have been vaccinated with the first round of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer in South Dakota.

Pennington County had 77 new infections in Thursday's report to bring the county's total to 10,295 with 1,131 still active. There were 135 tests included in Thursday's report for the county with a positivity rate of 57%.