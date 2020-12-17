Number of active COVID-19 cases declines by 20% in state

The numbers of active COVID-19 infections in South Dakota dropped more than 20% Thursday to the lowest number since Oct. 21.
The Department of Health reported 594 positive tests out of 1,302 people tested Thursday for a 45% positivity rate. Those new infections brought the state's total to 93,197 since March but the number of active cases dropped by 2,231 to 8,756.
There are 406 people in hospitals across the state with COVID-19 related illnesses. That is a decrease of six since Wednesday. There are 77 people being treated in intensive care units and 41 using ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 88 people are being treated in hospitals with 13 in ICU and seven on ventilators.
One death was reported Thursday. The woman in her 70s from Hamlin County became the 30th person from that county to die and brought the total in the state to 1,301 with 355 of those in December.
More than 1,100 people, meanwhile, have been vaccinated with the first round of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer in South Dakota.
Support Local Journalism
Pennington County had 77 new infections in Thursday's report to bring the county's total to 10,295 with 1,131 still active. There were 135 tests included in Thursday's report for the county with a positivity rate of 57%.
Meade County reported 14 new cases and Lawrence County had 10. There were nine positive tests in Oglala-Lakota County and three in Butte and Custer counties. Fall River County reported no new infections on three tests.
Minnehaha County reported 163 new infections and there were 45 in Lincoln County. Brown County had 39 new cases and Codington County had 24. There were 20 positive tests in Yankton County, 17 in Union, 16 in Davison and 15 in Brookings County.
Hughes County reported 12 new infections and there were eight in Clay, Haakon and Roberts counties. Six new cases were reported in Lake and Todd counties and five in Gregory and Turner counties.
Bon Homme, Dewey, Grant and Walworth counties reported four new infections and there were three in Beadle, Edmunds, Hamlin, Hutchinson, Moody and Spink counties. Two new cases were reported in Aurora, Bennett, Brule, Charles Mix, Clark, Corson, Day, Deuel, Douglas, Faulk, Hanson, Kingsbury and Ziebach counties and one in Buffalo, Hand, Jerauld, McPherson, Mellette, Miner, Sanborn, Stanley and Tripp counties.
Children under 19 were responsible for 122 new infections and 97 people in their 20s tested positive. Of the 594 new cases Thursday, 59 were people over 70.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.