Number of active COVID-19 cases declines to 14,088, state reports

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection dropped 18% ,according to Tuesday's daily report from the Department of Health.
There were 448 new cases reported on 1,681 people tested. That brought the state's total to 80,912 since March and 14,088 of those are still active - down 3,096 from Monday's reported and the lowest total since Nov. 5.
Two deaths were reported Tuesday, both women over the age of 80. One was from Pennington County and the other was from Minnehaha County. These were the first two deaths reported in December and there have been 948 overall.
There are 547 people hospitalized across the state with 106 in intensive care units and 59 on ventilators. One hundred and sixteen of those patients are in Black Hills region hospitals with 15 in ICU and 10 on ventilators.
Pennington County had 63 positive tests out of 331 total tests Tuesday. The county has had 8,733 total cases and 1,625 of those are still active - down 294 from Monday to the lowest total since Nov. 8.
Lawrence County reported 16 new cases and Meade County had 10. Oglala-Lakota County had nine positive tests and there were four in Butte and Custer counties. Fall River County reported no new infections Tuesday.
Minnehaha County had 132 new infections Tuesday and Lincoln County had 29. Brown County added 16 new cases and there were 14 positive tests in Beadle, Charles Mix and Codington counties.
Brookings County reported 13 new infections and Todd County had nine. Marshall County had eight new cases and Union County added seven. Edmunds and Roberts counties reported six new cases and Yankton County had five.
Brule, Clay, Corson, Davison, Perkins, Turner and Walworth counties each had four new infections and Bon Homme, Grant, Hamlin, Hutchinson, Lyman and Moody counties each added three. Two new infections were reported in Dewey, Hanson, Hughes, Lake, Mellette, Spink and Tripp counties and one was found in Clark, Day, Douglas, Gregory, Haakon, Harding, Kingsbury, McPherson and Miner counties.
There were 53 new cases in children under 19 and 64 in people in their 20s. Forty-seven people over 70 tested positive for Tuesday's report.
