Number of active COVID-19 cases declines to 14,088, state reports

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection dropped 18% ,according to Tuesday's daily report from the Department of Health.

There were 448 new cases reported on 1,681 people tested. That brought the state's total to 80,912 since March and 14,088 of those are still active - down 3,096 from Monday's reported and the lowest total since Nov. 5.

Two deaths were reported Tuesday, both women over the age of 80. One was from Pennington County and the other was from Minnehaha County. These were the first two deaths reported in December and there have been 948 overall.

There are 547 people hospitalized across the state with 106 in intensive care units and 59 on ventilators. One hundred and sixteen of those patients are in Black Hills region hospitals with 15 in ICU and 10 on ventilators.

Pennington County had 63 positive tests out of 331 total tests Tuesday. The county has had 8,733 total cases and 1,625 of those are still active - down 294 from Monday to the lowest total since Nov. 8.

Lawrence County reported 16 new cases and Meade County had 10. Oglala-Lakota County had nine positive tests and there were four in Butte and Custer counties. Fall River County reported no new infections Tuesday.