Number of active COVID-19 cases in state has doubled in two weeks to 11,061

The number of active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in South Dakota continues to increase, according to the daily report from the Department of Health.
The state reported 538 new infections Monday on 1,164 people tested. Those new cases pushed the total number of positive tests to 39,741 and the number of active cases to a record number of 11,061, which is 316 higher than Sunday's report and an increase of 2,673 in a week. The number of active cases has more than doubled in two weeks from the Oct. 12 report that showed only 5,272 active cases in the state.
The number of people being treated in hospitals across the state increased by 11 to 377. There are 96 patients being treated in Black Hills region hospitals with 13 of those in intensive care and eight requiring a ventilator.
No new deaths were reported Monday. So far, 375 South Dakotans have died from COVID-19, according to the Department of Health.
Pennington County reported 47 positive tests on 104 results. That brings the county's total to 4,183 and the number of active cases increased to 1,078. Oglala-Lakota County reported 23 new infections and Lawrence County had 12 new cases. Meade County had six positive tests and Butte County reported five. There were three in Custer County and two in Fall River County.
Bon Homme County led the state with 140 new cases on Monday. Minnehaha County reported 81 positive tests and there were 29 in Lincoln County. Brown County had 19 new cases and there were 16 in Davison County. Codington County had 13 new infections and there were 11 each in Beadle and Yankton counties. There were 10 new infections each in Hughes and Brookings counties and six each in Charles Mix, Spink and Union counties. There were five new cases each in Hand, Lake, Brule and Turner counties and four each in Clay, Corson, Hamlin, Jackson, Lyman and Moody counties. Gregory, Hanson, Hutchinson, McCook and Roberts counties each had three new cases and there were two each in McPherson, Sanborn and Todd counties. Bennett, Day, Douglas, Faulk, Haakon, Hyde, Marshall, Mellette, Tripp and Walworth counties each reported one positive test.
Of the 538 new cases, 47 were in children under 19 and 108 were in their 20s. Forty-seven infections were reported in patients over 70.
There were 581 new cases in South Dakota's K-12 schools this week. In the state’s schools, there have been 3,558 COVID-19 cases among 2,502 students and 1,050 staff. Of all the cases, 2,797 have recovered and 761 are still active — an increase of 135 from last week.
On Oct. 21, Rapid City Area Schools reported 218 total cases in the district, including 50 active cases among students and 18 active cases among staff. There were 529 students and 52 staff in quarantine. RCAS won't update its numbers again until Wednesday.
The Douglas School District reported six active cases among students and four in staff members Monday, with 48 students and five staff in quarantine. As of Friday, Meade School District reported 11 active cases among students and four among staff.
South Dakota’s public universities report the following active COVID-19 case counts as of 5 p.m. Sunday:
South Dakota Mines: 7 students, 4 staff, 38 quarantined
Black Hills State University: 40 students, 3 staff, 123 quarantined
University of South Dakota: 25 students, 4 staff, 152 quarantined
South Dakota State University: 23 students, 2 staff, 99 quarantined
Dakota State University: 17 students, 1 staff, 82 quarantined
Northern State University: 19 students, 5 staff, 35 quarantined
