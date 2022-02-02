Number of active COVID-19 cases on the decline, state reports

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota are falling rapidly as new infections begin to slow and many of those infected in the last spike in cases begin to recover.

After climbing to record levels, active cases have dropped almost 20%. Wednesday's Department of Health report showed a decrease of 1,770 active infections to a total of 28,789.

The state added 769 new cases Wednesday with 183 of those being children under 19 and 108 people over 70 testing positive.

Rapid City Area Schools only have five sites with more than 10 active cases now. There are 137 students and 37 staff members out sick with COVID-19 and 85 more students who are quarantining.

Rapid City Central High has 24 active cases and Wilson Elementary has 19. There are 17 cases at Rapid Valley Elementary and 12 at Rapid City High. Stevens High has 10.

Much of the decline in the state's active cases came from it's two most populous counties. Minnehaha County added 110 positive tests Wednesday, but there was a decrease of 489 active cases in the county. There are 5,788 active infections there now. Pennington County reported 100 new infections and active cases here fell by 273 to a total of 5,100.

Lawrence County reported 37 new infections and there were 30 in Meade County. Butte County recorded 15 new cases and there were 13 in Fall River County. Custer County added nine positive tests and Oglala-Lakota County had one.

Brown County reported 61 new infections and there were 29 in Lincoln County. Codington County reported 27 positive tests and there were 24 in Davison County. Brookings County had 23 new cases and there were 11 in Beadle County.

The number of people hospitalized was over 400 last week and that number has dropped to 355. There are 72 people in intensive care units.