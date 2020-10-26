Number of active COVID cases in state has doubled in two weeks to 11,061

Bon Homme County led the state with 140 new cases on Monday. Minnehaha County reported 81 positive tests and there were 29 in Lincoln County. Brown County had 19 new cases and there were 16 in Davison County. Codington County had 13 new infections and there were 11 in Beadle and Yankton counties. There were 10 new infections in Hughes and Brookings counties and six in Charles Mix, Spink and Union counties. There were five new cases in Hand, Lake, Brule, and Turner counties and four in Clay, Corson, Hamlin, Jackson, Lyman and Moody counties. Gregory, Hanson, Hutchinson, McCook and Roberts counties each had three new cases and there were two in McPherson, Sanborn and Todd counties. Bennett, Day, Douglas, Faulk, Haakon, Hyde, Marshall, Mellette, Tripp and Walworth counties each reported one positive test.