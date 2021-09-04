Oglala Sioux Tribe, Cheyenne River Tribe to receive 9-1-1 funding

Two South Dakota tribes will receive funding for their 9-1-1 telecommunication centers totaling $132,689, according to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.
The Oglala Sioux Tribe received approval for $86,240 in funds from the state's 9-1-1 Coordination Board in March. Another $46,449 in funding from the board was approved for the Cheyenne River Tribal Department of Public Safety during Wednesday's board meeting, the release states.
"This one-time funding is available to 9-1-1 centers statewide for equipment upgrades and other infrastructure needs," said Craig Price, Cabinet Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.