Oklahoma company received $108 million contract to build Oyate Health Center

A company from Oklahoma that was owned by a Native American family for more than 100 years has received an $108 million contract to build the Oyate Health Center in Rapid City, according to Indian Health Service documents.
Officials previously estimated the costs at $80 to $120 million for the facility. IHS had set aside $72 million for the project.
The primary contractor, Flintco, has constructed the Oklahoma State Capitol, Texas State Capitol and stadiums for both Oklahoma State University and University of Oklahoma. It was founded in 1908 by C.W. and Pauline Flint, a Native American couple, according to the company's website.
The Alberici Corporation acquired the company in 2013, but Flintco's website says the company works closely with Tribal Employment Rights Offices to provide employment and training opportunities for trade partners and to hire and train Native American construction staff.
The new building in west Rapid City is slated to be three times the size of the current Oyate Health Center, and several buildings will be razed to combine the services in a central location.
The contract was signed Sept. 27, 2019, and construction is estimated to completed by April 2024. Rapid City-based Scull Construction Services Inc. is the subcontractor.
Construction is underway. The new building will be a 200,000-square-foot primary care facility employing over 500 people, said IHS public affairs specialist Marshall Cohen.
Cohen said the new health center will provide the following:
Ambulatory care: audiology, dental, eye care, primary care, podiatry and specialty care
Ancillary services: diagnostic imaging, laboratory, pharmacy and physical therapy
Behavioral health: mental health, social work, alcohol and substance abuse and a psychiatric consultant
Preventive services: environmental health, health education, public health nursing, public health nutrition and a wellness center
Steve Eikanger, president of the southwest region of Flintco, said Wednesday that foundations will be finished by spring 2021, with the structure up by fall 2021. By the summer of 2023, staff should be able to move into the building, he said.
Flintco’s plan is to take “almost all the buildings” down except for the mechanical building next to the water tower, which may be repurposed as a storage area. Sweat lodges will be relocated.
