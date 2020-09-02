Oklahoma company received $108 million contract to build Oyate Health Center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A company from Oklahoma that was owned by a Native American family for more than 100 years has received an $108 million contract to build the Oyate Health Center in Rapid City, according to Indian Health Service documents.

The primary contractor, Flintco, has constructed the Oklahoma State Capitol, Texas State Capitol and stadiums for both Oklahoma State University and University of Oklahoma. It was founded in 1908 by C.W. and Pauline Flint, a Native American couple, according to the company's website.

The Alberici Corporation acquired the company in 2013, but Flintco's website says the company works closely with Tribal Employment Rights Offices to provide employment and training opportunities for trade partners and to hire and train Native American construction staff.