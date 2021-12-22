Omicron variant confirmed in South Dakota

The South Dakota Department of Health confirmed Wednesday the first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in the state.

According to a news release, the case was reported in a Minnehaha County man in his 20s. However, State Epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said it is safe to assume other cases may exist in South Dakota because of the variant's increased transmission rate.

“The best way to protect yourself from severe disease with this variant is to get vaccinated,” Clayton said. “We urge South Dakotans to monitor for symptoms and get tested as soon as they experience symptoms.”

Concerns of the Omicron variant include a greater rate of transmission from person to person, reduced effectiveness of existing treatments and reduced protection of the COVID-19 vaccine. However, Clayton said currently available vaccines have, so far, proven effective to protect people against hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

According to the Department of Health, 67% of eligible South Dakotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 55.3% receiving the series. However, only 24.85% have received the recommended booster dose.

Cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota increased by 466 new infections within 24 hours, the state Department of Health reported Wednesday morning, and one new death was added to December's death toll of 116.

Wednesday's report included COVID-19 case data from noon Monday to noon Tuesday. The one reported death was a Hughes County man in his 70s and Minnehaha County reported 119 new cases.

Overall, there are 7,102 active infections in South Dakota — up nine from the previous day's report. The Delta variant of the virus remains the dominant strain in the state.

Active cases in children and teens grew by 102 new infections. Cases in adults between the ages of 20 and 39 increased by 152, and there were 131 new cases in adults ages 40 to 59. Ninety-two new positive tests were reported in people age 60 and above.

Statewide, hospitalizations remained steady at 239 COVID-19 patients, but ICU patients increased by one to 72. There are 60 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, an increase of two in the state. Black Hills region hospitals are reporting 42 hospitalized patients, with 13 in the ICU and 18 COVID-19 patients on ventilators.

Pennington County reported 50 new cases and 751 people are currently sick with COVID-19. Meade County added 10 new positive tests and Lawrence County reported eight. Custer County had six new cases and Fall River County has four. Butte County reported three new infections, and there was one new case each in Oglala-Lakota and Perkins counties.

Elsewhere in South Dakota, there were 20 positive tests reported in Davison, Lake and Yankton counties. Beadle County had 19 new infections, Brookings County had 18 new cases, Lincoln County reported 17, and 16 positive tests were reported in Brown County.

Moody County added nine cases and eight new infections were reported in Hughes and Hutchinson counties. Seven positive tests were reported in Day, Grant and Lyman counties, while Codington and Roberts counties each had six.

Five positive tests were reported in Brule, Charles Mix, Hyde, McCook and Todd counties, and there were four new infections each in Spink and Turner counties. Bon Homme, Clark, Clay, Potter and Union counties each reported three.

Corson, Deuel, Dewey, Faulk, Gregory, Hamlin, Jackson, Kingsbury, Miner and Sanborn counties each had two new cases, and Bennett, Buffalo, Edmunds, Hanson, Jones, Marshall, Mellette and Walworth counties each reported one.