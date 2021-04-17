One death, 200 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday

A woman in her 40s from Dewey County became the sixteenth COVID-19 death reported in April by the South Dakota Department of Health. There have been 1,953 total deaths reported.

Saturday's daily report included 200 new infections. Sixty-two of them were in children under 19 and 24 more were patients in their 20s. Seven people over 70 tested positive.

Active cases increased by nine to 2.210. Hospitalizations dropped by 10 to 96. There are 20 people in intensive care units and nine on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, hospitals are treating nine patients with no one in ICU or on a ventilator.

Minnehaha County reported 67 positive tests and Lincoln County added 19.

Pennington County reported 15 new infections. There are 152 active cases in the county. Custer County recorded three new cases and there were two in Meade County. Lawrence and Oglala-Lakota counties each had one new infection.