One death, 801 new COVID-19 infections reported Sunday

One death and 801 new COVID-19 infections were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health Sunday.
The death was a man in his 60s from Kingsbury County. It brings the total for November to 518 and there have been 943 deaths reported since March.
The number of people hospitalized in the state increased by five to 544 Sunday. Ninety-one people are in intensive care units and 51 are using ventilators. In the Black Hills region, hospitals are treating 111 patients, including 15 in ICU and 10 on ventilators.
The 801 new cases came from 2,368 people tested. About 30% of those tests were performed in Pennington County where 724 tests including last weekend's mass testing event yielded 139 new cases in the county.
There have been 79,900 positive tests in South Dakota and 16,930 of those are still active infections - down 76 from Saturday.
Pennington County has had 8,604 cases and 1,879 of those are still active - up 38 since Saturday. Lawrence County added 31 new cases and Meade County had 22. Oglala-Lakota County reported 12 new cases and Butte and Custer counties each had seven. Fall River County had four positive tests.
Minnehaha County reported 207 positive tests and Lincoln County had 57. Brookings County reported 24 new infections, Brown County had 21 and Yankton County had 20. There were 19 new cases in Clay and Codington counties and 18 in Beadle County.
Perkins County had 13 new cases and Union County added 11. There were 10 positive tests in Charles Mix, Davison and Dewey counties and nine in Hughes and Todd counties. Eight new infections were reported in Grant and Ziebach counties and McCook County had seven.
There were six positive tests in Day, Hutchinson and Tripp counties and five in Corson, Haakon, Roberts, Spink and Turner counties.
Deuel, Edmunds, Lake and Mellette counties each reported four new cases and there were three in Bennett, Gregory, Hamlin, Lyman and Moody counties.
Two new cases were reported in Bon Homme, Jackson, Marshall, Potter and Stanley counties and one in Aurora, Clark, Douglas, Faulk, Hand, Hanson, Kingsbury, McPherson and Sanborn counties.
There were 104 people over 70 who tested positive in Sunday's report and children under 19 accounted for 115 new cases. People in their 20s were responsible for 126 new infections.
