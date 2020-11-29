One death, 801 new COVID-19 infections reported Sunday

One death and 801 new COVID-19 infections were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health Sunday.

The death was a man in his 60s from Kingsbury County. It brings the total for November to 518 and there have been 943 deaths reported since March.

The number of people hospitalized in the state increased by five to 544 Sunday. Ninety-one people are in intensive care units and 51 are using ventilators. In the Black Hills region, hospitals are treating 111 patients, including 15 in ICU and 10 on ventilators.

The 801 new cases came from 2,368 people tested. About 30% of those tests were performed in Pennington County where 724 tests including last weekend's mass testing event yielded 139 new cases in the county.

There have been 79,900 positive tests in South Dakota and 16,930 of those are still active infections - down 76 from Saturday.

Pennington County has had 8,604 cases and 1,879 of those are still active - up 38 since Saturday. Lawrence County added 31 new cases and Meade County had 22. Oglala-Lakota County reported 12 new cases and Butte and Custer counties each had seven. Fall River County had four positive tests.