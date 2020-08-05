One death, 89 new cases reported Wednesday

The South Dakota Department of Health reported the first death from Davison County Wednesday. A man in his 70s became the 137th person from the state to die from COVID-19 illness.
There were 89 new cases of coronavirus infection reported on 993 tests. The state has reported 9,168 positive tests and 951 of those are still active - up 16 from Tuesday. There are 43 people hospitalized - an increase of one from Tuesday's report. Thirteen of those are in the Monument Health system.
Wednesday report showed several new cases in the area around Pennington County.
Pennington County added 10 new cases on 86 tests. There have been 858 total positive tests and 120 of those are still active cases - down three from Tuesday.
Meade County reported four new cases on 25 tests. There have been 82 cases there and 19 are still active. Lawrence County reported three new cases on 16 tests. Of the 35 total cases there, nine are still active.
Fall River County added two new cases on 10 tests. They have had 20 cases and five are still active. Butte - eight tests - and Oglala-Lakota - one test - counties each reported one new case. Oglala-Lakota County has 27 active cases out of 152 total. Butte County has four active cases out of 12 total. Custer County reported no new cases on five tests. There are nine active cases out of 23 there.
Minnehaha County led the state with 27 new infections reported Wednesday. Brown County added seven, Lincoln added six and Brule County reported five new cases. Union and Codington counties each added three new cases and Hamlin, Lake, and McCook counties reported two.
Aurora, Brookings, Buffalo, Campbell, Corson, Dewey, Jackson, Todd, Turner, Yankton and Ziebach counties all added one new case.
Eleven of the 89 new cases Wednesday were in children under 19. There were 27 people in their 20s who tested positive. One person under 19 is being treated in a hospital as are two people in their 20s. There are 36 people over 70 in the hospital across the state.
