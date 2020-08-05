One death, 89 new cases reported Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The South Dakota Department of Health reported the first death from Davison County Wednesday. A man in his 70s became the 137th person from the state to die from COVID-19 illness.

There were 89 new cases of coronavirus infection reported on 993 tests. The state has reported 9,168 positive tests and 951 of those are still active - up 16 from Tuesday. There are 43 people hospitalized - an increase of one from Tuesday's report. Thirteen of those are in the Monument Health system.

Wednesday report showed several new cases in the area around Pennington County.

Pennington County added 10 new cases on 86 tests. There have been 858 total positive tests and 120 of those are still active cases - down three from Tuesday.

Meade County reported four new cases on 25 tests. There have been 82 cases there and 19 are still active. Lawrence County reported three new cases on 16 tests. Of the 35 total cases there, nine are still active.