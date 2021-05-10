One death reported in Pennington County, active COVID-19 cases continue to decrease

A Pennington County woman who was over 80 died from COVID-19 according to Monday's report from the South Dakota Department of Health. There have been 193 deaths in Pennington County. The death brings May's total to 14 and the overall pandemic death toll for the state to 1,981.
Monday's report revealed several changes in how the pandemic is affecting the Black Hills. Pennington, Lawrence and Meade counties all remained at a moderate level of community spread - based on the number of positive tests and the percentage of positive tests for the past week. Custer County's rate of spread increased from moderate to substantial. Custer County had a positivity rate of 19.7% last week. Butte County dropped from substantial to moderate spread with a positivity rate of 12.9% and Oglala-Lakota and Fall River counties each dropped from moderate to minimal spread. Fall River County had less than 5% positivity and Oglala-Lakota's positivity rate was under 1%.
The state reported 79 new cases and active cases fell by 40 to 1,211. Hospitalizations increased by four to 81 with 22 in ICU and 15 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 17 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19 illnesses and there are six people in ICU and four on ventilators.
Pennington County led the state with 22 new infections Monday. There are 148 active cases here. Butte County recorded four positive tests and there was one in Lawrence, Meade, Custer and Fall River counties.
Twenty-seven of the 79 new infections were in children under 19 and 12 more were in people in their 20s. Only five people over 70 tested positive for Monday's report. Minnehaha County reported 20 positive tests and there were six in Lincoln County. Moody County reported four new infections and there were three in Brown and Yankton counties. Brookings and Jerauld counties each recorded two positive tests and there was one in Beadle, Charles Mix, Clay, Codington, Corson, Douglas, Grant, Hughes, Spink and Todd counties.
Monday's report was for data received by noon on Friday. Tuesday's report will include date received between noon on Friday and noon on Monday.