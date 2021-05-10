One death reported in Pennington County, active COVID-19 cases continue to decrease

A Pennington County woman who was over 80 died from COVID-19 according to Monday's report from the South Dakota Department of Health. There have been 193 deaths in Pennington County. The death brings May's total to 14 and the overall pandemic death toll for the state to 1,981.

Monday's report revealed several changes in how the pandemic is affecting the Black Hills. Pennington, Lawrence and Meade counties all remained at a moderate level of community spread - based on the number of positive tests and the percentage of positive tests for the past week. Custer County's rate of spread increased from moderate to substantial. Custer County had a positivity rate of 19.7% last week. Butte County dropped from substantial to moderate spread with a positivity rate of 12.9% and Oglala-Lakota and Fall River counties each dropped from moderate to minimal spread. Fall River County had less than 5% positivity and Oglala-Lakota's positivity rate was under 1%.

The state reported 79 new cases and active cases fell by 40 to 1,211. Hospitalizations increased by four to 81 with 22 in ICU and 15 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 17 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19 illnesses and there are six people in ICU and four on ventilators.