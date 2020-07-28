One new coronavirus case added in Pennington County on Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pennington County only reported one new case of coronavirus Tuesday — the lowest number for the county since May 9. The number of tests for the county was also among the lowest in that period with 35 results reported. The county has had 787 total positive tests with 122 active cases.

South Dakota reported 48 new COVID-19 cases on 664 total tests Tuesday. The total number of positive tests in the state is 8,492 with 895 still listed as active. There are 49 people hospitalized in the state — up two from Monday. Ten of those are patients in the Monument Health system.

Custer County also reported one new case on four tests reported Tuesday. Butte, Fall River, Lawrence, Meade and Oglala-Lakota counties all reported no new cases on only 20 total tests on residents of those counties.

Of the 48 new cases reported Tuesday, 10 were among people under 19 and 12 more were people in their 20s. Only four new cases were reported in people over 70.

Other positive cases in South Dakota continue to come from the Sioux Falls area with 22 new cases in Minnehaha County and eight more in Lincoln County.

Brown County reported six new cases and Lake and Union counties added two new cases each.

Clay, Codington, Gregory, Hanson, McCook, Miner, Roberts and Turner counties all reported one new case Tuesday.