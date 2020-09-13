One new death, 201 COVID-19 cases added Sunday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Meade County man over 80 became the third person from that county and 184th person from South Dakota to die from COVID-19 illness.

According to the report from the state Department of Health, there were 201 new infections on 1,347 tests (15% positive) Sunday bringing the total in the state to 16,638 with 2,461 of those still active - down 54 from Saturday's report.

There are 110 people hospitalized across the state, an increase of one from Saturday. Twenty-four of the patients are in the Monument Health system.

Pennington County added 29 new cases on 92 tests. There have been a total of 1,795 total infections in the county with 320 of those still active. The number of active cases is down 129 from the record high on September 5 but double the number from three weeks ago.

Meade County added six new cases Sunday with Lawrence and Oglala-Lakota counties each added three. Fall River County reported two new infections and Custer County added one. Butte County reported no new cases Sunday.

Minnehaha County reported 35 new cases, followed by Brown County with 16, Lincoln County with 15 and Codington with 13.