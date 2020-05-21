Owner of Tally's and Delmonico confirms three employees are COVID-19 positive

“We have protocol in place and have planned for this virus to show up in our community,” Klinkel said. “We are prepared and ready to face with calm logic what will inevitably affect us all. If we get to a point where we are not comfortable or not adequately staffed for normal operation, we will make the adjustments to service hours and procedures that we see fit based on our collective level of comfort and the advice of qualified council.”

Klinkel said this may mean the dining room could be closed in the future, and curbside service could resume for a time at one or both locations.

“We will continually evaluate and respond with the safety of our staff and our city being our first priority,” he said.

Klinkel said he wishes the employees a speedy recovery, and says he hopes the community will support the businesses “knowing we are doing all we can.”

“We opened right away, knowing that this pandemic was not over and we as a community are not immune. In so doing, we are blazing (the) trail for others to reference for better or worse when they encounter the same obstacles this virus presents,” Klinkel said. “We believe in transparency for our business and privacy for our employees. Please honor that.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.