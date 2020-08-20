Oyate Health Center building new facility, may raze old Sioux San buildings

The IHS has spent many years planning a new facility at Sioux San. In recent years, the plan has been mired in controversy while some tribes attempted to take over the management of Sioux San from the IHS.

Some Native Americans lobbied for the planned new facility to be built on more conveniently-located land in eastern Rapid City, but the IHS declined and stayed with the Sioux San campus.

The IHS announced last year that the Health Board would assume the majority of the operation of the IHS Rapid City Service Unit, and that a contract would soon be awarded for construction of a 200,000-square-foot facility on the Sioux San campus.

IHS operates its outpatient clinic on the second floor of the Sioux San building, with urgent care services for all IHS-eligible patients provided by Oyate Health Center on the first floor. The Health Board serves as a liaison between area tribes and the IHS, and manages the Oyate Health Center.

‘Long overdue’

The Native American community has been trying to get a new facility built in Rapid City “for decades," said Health board spokesman Brandon Ecoffey.