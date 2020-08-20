Oyate Health Center building new facility, may raze old Sioux San buildings

Oyate Health Center is building a new multi-million dollar health care facility, with a formal groundbreaking set for Friday.
The new building is expected to be three times the size of the current one, and a spokesman said most of the buildings on the Oyate Health Center and Sioux San campus may be razed to combine the services in one location.
Twenty historic structures sit on the campus where the estimated $80 to $120 million facility will go up, including a barn, root cellar, rock retaining wall and the hospital itself. IHS had previously set aside $72 million in funding for the construction.
None of the buildings — which used to serve as a boarding school, tuberculosis sanitarium and other purposes — are listed on the National Register of Historic Places, but some are eligible. The other buildings on the campus include garages, offices and storage buildings.
Patients have been “waiting many years for this day," said Jerilyn Church, CEO of the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Health Board.
“It is a tremendous honor to stand at the helm of this long overdue update to the facilities that house the health services offered to our people in the Rapid City community,” she said.
Building history
The Oyate Health Center sits on the site of former Rapid City Indian Boarding School, which opened in 1898.
The school operated for three decades and closed in 1933 when the Civilian Conservation Corps used the facility as a federally-funded work relief program.
By 1939, the building was converted to the Sioux Sanitarium to treat Native American patients during the tuberculosis epidemic, earning the building its “Sioux San” nickname. Most patients who received treatment died from the virus.
IHS took control of Sioux San in 1955, creating the Rapid City Indian Health Service Hospital, a full-service hospital. Congress later appropriated funds for the pilot IHS clinic in Rapid City. Only minor updates have added to the physical structure of the building since its construction.
In 2017, IHS announced it would permanently close the hospital’s emergency and inpatient departments in favor of outpatient services and urgent care, which would be the focus of the proposed new facility on the campus.
The IHS has spent many years planning a new facility at Sioux San. In recent years, the plan has been mired in controversy while some tribes attempted to take over the management of Sioux San from the IHS.
Some Native Americans lobbied for the planned new facility to be built on more conveniently-located land in eastern Rapid City, but the IHS declined and stayed with the Sioux San campus.
The IHS announced last year that the Health Board would assume the majority of the operation of the IHS Rapid City Service Unit, and that a contract would soon be awarded for construction of a 200,000-square-foot facility on the Sioux San campus.
IHS operates its outpatient clinic on the second floor of the Sioux San building, with urgent care services for all IHS-eligible patients provided by Oyate Health Center on the first floor. The Health Board serves as a liaison between area tribes and the IHS, and manages the Oyate Health Center.
‘Long overdue’
The Native American community has been trying to get a new facility built in Rapid City “for decades," said Health board spokesman Brandon Ecoffey.
“It’s a major step forward for health care for this community,” he said. “There hasn’t been any substantial upgrades to that facility in many years. An opportunity to create a new building and a new health care facility represents progress.”
Ecoffey said one of the buildings that may stay on the campus is a brick warehouse by West Middle School that may have had historical value as a fire department, but that the remainder of buildings will be torn down or moved.
Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator for the city, said there haven’t been any discussions of the city taking over any of the buildings or property.
Ecoffey said the new facility will house both the IHS and Oyate Health Center services. The sweat lodges will relocate to another spot on campus, he said.
Groundbreaking will kick off 2 p.m on Friday at 3200 Canyon Lake Drive, behind the urgent care. The event will be live-steamed on the Health Board’s Facebook page.
Guests will include tribal leaders, city and state officials, community members and IHS representatives. Social distancing, masks and sanitizing will be prioritized at the event, Oyate Health Center said.
