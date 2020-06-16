You are the owner of this article.
Oyate Health Center plans mass COVID-19 testing event Saturday
Oyate Health Center plans mass COVID-19 testing event Saturday

The Oyate Health Center has seen 114 total positive cases of COVID-19 among its patients throughout the pandemic after running 544 total tests, according to a statement Tuesday. 

Thirteen of those cases came from 75 tests between June 10 and Tuesday.

Jerilyn Church, CEO of the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Health Board, said in a statement that Oyate Health Center will hold a mass testing event this Saturday in Rapid City for anyone eligible to receive care from the Indian Health Service.

“The virus is still present in our community. Mass testing will help us to track the virus and protect our most vulnerable relatives,” Church said. “Wopila Tanka (many thanks) for socially distancing, wearing your masks and for being a good relative. We pray that our Oyate remains healthy and happy.”

Testing will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Oyate Health Center at 3200 Canyon Lake Drive on Saturday. Those who wish to get tested must call ahead of time to register.

To register for testing, contact Synona Drapeaux at 605-355-3422 or Cathy Johnson at 605-355-2453.

Oyate Health Center also launched a new website Tuesday, oyatehealth.com, which has COVID-19 information.

