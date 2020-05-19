Oyate Health Center reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, 31 total

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Oyate Health Center in Rapid City reported Tuesday that 31 positive COVID-19 cases have been tied to the hospital since May 3.

The Journal previously reported 18 people tested positive there, meaning 13 new cases were reported Tuesday. Oyate Health Center has conducted 89 COVID-19 tests, with 31 returning positive and 58 negative.

Pennington County has had 74 cases, according to the most recent Department of Health data released to the public. The data shows that more than 40 percent of the cases in the county are Oyate patients.

“This trend is very concerning,” Church said. “Tribal citizens only account for 12 to 24 percent of Rapid City’s total population.”

Church said Oyate is continuing to wait for the release of COVID-19 response funding to activate the temporary homeless shelter at the Civic Center, but the health care center has made alternative arrangements to help relatives who don’t have a safe environment to quarantine.