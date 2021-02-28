Pandemic trends continue to improve as February ends

Two deaths reported Sunday by the South Dakota Department of Health brought February's total to 110 and the overall COVID-19 death toll in the state to 1,888.

In comparison, there were 202 deaths in October, more than 500 in November and December and 290 in January. The deaths reported Sunday included one from Dewey County and one from Pennington County. Pennington County lost 20 residents in February and 189 overall.

For the second straight day, the deaths reported by the state included a person in their 20s. The other was in their 50s. The deaths included one man and one woman. There have now been 1,000 men and 888 women who died of COVID-19 in South Dakota.

The daily report included 134 new cases and 1,933 active cases - a decrease of 23 from Saturday's report and 900 from February 1. State hospitals are treating 89 people for COVID-19 illnesses - a decrease of two from Saturday and 36 from February 1. There are 15 people in ICU with nine on ventilators. Black Hills region hospitals are treating 15 people with three in ICU and two on ventilators.

Minnehaha County led the state with 38 positive tests and there were 15 in Lincoln County.