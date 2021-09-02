Pennington County continues to lead state in new COVID-19 cases

The deaths of two Black Hills residents were included in Thursday's COVID-19 report from the South Dakota Department of Health.

Two men over 70 died from COVID-19 illnesses. One was from Meade County and the other from Fall River County.

Despite social media reports, Department of Health Communications Director Daniel Bucheli said there have been no instances where the COVID-19 vaccine has led to a person's death.

"I want to be very clear on this, there have been no deaths due to/or caused by any of the COVID-19 vaccines in South Dakota," Bucheli said. "There was one case in South Dakota where a doctor listed COVID-19 vaccine on the death certificate. This case was promptly reported to the CDC’s VAERS system for additional follow-up and it was the CDC’s perspective that even though a COVID-19 vaccine was listed on the death certificate, it did not indicate a direct causal association. The patient was elderly (over 90 years) and had a heart attack."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There were 132 people vaccinated in Pennington County Wednesday to bring the county's total to 45,093. More than 37,000 of those have received both doses of the vaccine.