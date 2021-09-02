Pennington County continues to lead state in new COVID-19 cases

The deaths of two Black Hills residents were included in Thursday's COVID-19 report from the South Dakota Department of Health.
Two men over 70 died from COVID-19 illnesses. One was from Meade County and the other from Fall River County.
Despite social media reports, Department of Health Communications Director Daniel Bucheli said there have been no instances where the COVID-19 vaccine has led to a person's death.
"I want to be very clear on this, there have been no deaths due to/or caused by any of the COVID-19 vaccines in South Dakota," Bucheli said. "There was one case in South Dakota where a doctor listed COVID-19 vaccine on the death certificate. This case was promptly reported to the CDC’s VAERS system for additional follow-up and it was the CDC’s perspective that even though a COVID-19 vaccine was listed on the death certificate, it did not indicate a direct causal association. The patient was elderly (over 90 years) and had a heart attack."
There were 132 people vaccinated in Pennington County Wednesday to bring the county's total to 45,093. More than 37,000 of those have received both doses of the vaccine.
The state reported 536 new cases and active infections jumped by 318 to 5,688. The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 illnesses decreased by 11 to 218. Much of that drop was in this area as hospitals in the Black Hills have 13 fewer patients than they did on Wednesday's report. There are 98 people in Black Hills area hospitals with 23 in ICU and 19 in ventilators. There are 59 patients in ICU across the state with 33 on ventilators.
Of the 536 new infections Thursday, 142 were in children under 19 and 98 more were in people in their 20s. Fifty people over 70 tested positive for Thursday's report.
Pennington County had almost twice as many new infections as any other county on Thursday's report. The county had 152 new cases and active cases grew to 1,584. Minnehaha County was next with 77 positive tests. Three other Black Hills counties rounded out the top five biggest surges in new infections Thursday. Meade County reported 43 new cases an 572 active infections, Lawrence County had 37 new infections and 402 active, and Butte County reported 29 with 217 active. Fall River County had seven positive tests, Custer County had six and Oglala-Lakota County reported five.
Lincoln County reported 24 positive tests and there were 14 in Brown County. There were 13 new infections in Brookings County and 12 in Beadle. Davison County reported 10 new cases and Codington County added nine.
Clay County reported eight positive tests and Hughes and Yankton counties had seven. Six new cases were found in Charles Mix, Grant and Todd counties and there were five in McCook and Union counties. Brule, Harding, Jones, Lake, Roberts and Turner counties recorded three new cases and there were two in Deuel, Edmunds, Lyman, Marshall, McPherson, Mellette and Moody counties. Eleven counties reported one positive test Thursday.