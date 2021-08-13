Pennington County COVID-19 cases at highest level since February

Active COVID-19 infections in Pennington County have reached their highest level since Feb. 28.

Thirty-one positive tests were reported Friday to raise the number of active cases to 225. Pennington County isn't alone. With 139 new infections reported Friday, the number of active cases in the state grew by 60 to 1,270. There are still 76 people in hospitals across the state with COVID-19 illnesses. Twenty-one of them are in intensive care units and 10 are on ventilators. Black Hills area hospitals have 28 patients with 10 in ICU and six on ventilators.

A Lawrence County woman who was over 80 became the 2,052nd person to die of COVID-19 since March 2020.

Lawrence County recorded five positive tests Friday and Custer, Meade and Oglala-Lakota counties each reported two. Butte County had one new case.

Minnehaha County reported 43 new infections and Lincoln County added 17. Davison and Grant counties each reported four positive tests and there were three in Codington, Union and Yankton counties. Clay, Spink and Todd counties each had two new cases and there was one in Beadle, Bennett, Brookings, Hand, Hutchinson, Jerauld, Stanley and Turner counties.

Thirty-four of the new infections reported Friday were children under 19. Patients in their 20s made up 29 new cases and 11 people over 70 tested positive.