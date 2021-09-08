Pennington County has 380 of state's 1,230 new COVID-19 cases

With the South Dakota Department of Health catching up after a long holiday weekend, Pennington County reported 380 new infections with active cases climbing to 1,870 — the highest level since Dec. 8, 2020. The most active cases recorded in the county came Nov. 18, 2020, with 2,148.
The state reported 1,230 new COVID-19 cases between Friday and Tuesday at noon. There were 902 recoveries recorded, so active cases climbed by 325 to 6,507. The state reported three deaths Wednesday. One woman and two men were included. One death was reported in Lawrence, Minnehaha and Charles Mix counties. One person was over 80, one in their 50s and one in their 30s.
There are 210 people hospitalized across the state for COVID-19 illnesses. There are 68 in ICU and 39 on ventilators. Black Hills region hospitals are treating 99 patients with 37 in ICU and 25 on ventilators.
Children under 19 accounted for 321 new infections Wednesday and 222 more were in their 20s. There were 119 positive tests among people over 70.
Meade County reported 75 new cases and Lawrence County had 73. Active cases in Lawrence County increased slightly to 436, but Meade County saw a small drop in active cases to 588. Butte County reported 47 new infections and there were 17 in Fall River County. Custer County recorded 15 positive tests and there were 11 in Oglala-Lakota County.
Minnehaha County reported 205 new infections and there were 58 in Lincoln County. Codington County recorded 43 positive tests and there were 33 in Dewey County. There were 32 new infections in Brookings County and 29 in Brown County. Davison County reported 20 new cases and there were 12 in Edmunds and Yankton counties. Ziebach County recorded 11 new infections and there were 10 in Charles Mix, Clay and Todd counties.
Nine new cases were reported in Grant, Gregory, Hutchinson and Spink counties and eight in Hamlin and Union counties. Hughes County reported seven positive tests and there were six in Day County. Corson and McCook counties had five new infections and there were four in Deuel, Roberts and Turner counties. Brule, Haakon, Kingsbury, McPherson, Moody and Walworth counties recorded three new infections and there were two in Beadle, Bon Homme, Jackson, Marshall, Perkins and Stanley counties. There was one new case in nine other counties.