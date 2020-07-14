Pennington County has eight new cases of coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pennington County was responsible for eight of the 48 new positive coronavirus tests in South Dakota on Tuesday. The county completed 73 tests. The state completed a total of 786.

There are now 7,572 total cases of COVID-19 illness in the state with 864 of those cases still listed as active — down eight from Monday's report. There are 142 active cases in Pennington County.

Hospitals across the state are treating 62 patients with 25 of those being treated in the Monument Health system. No new deaths were reported for the third straight day.

Lawrence County added one more case of coronavirus Tuesday. They have 21 total with two active cases. Lawrence County tested 24 people for Tuesday's report.

Butte, Custer, Fall River, Meade and Oglala-Lakota counties all reported no new cases on a total of 37 tests between the five counties. There are 41 active cases in those five counties combined.

Other new cases Tuesday include 18 from Minnehaha County on 200 tests. Minnehaha County has 3,778 total cases with 228 active cases. Union County reported five new cases and Yankton and Lincoln counties each added three new cases.

Brown, Hughes, Lake and Todd counties added two new cases while Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Clay, Davison, Edmunds, Grant, Gregory, and Hutchinson counties each reported one new case.