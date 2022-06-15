Pennington County leads state in new COVID-19 infections

The growth in new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota appears to have leveled off as the Department of Health reported almost the same number of positive tests this week as it did a week ago.

A quarter of the 972 new cases in South Dakota are in Pennington County. The county reported 244 new infections and active cases here rose by 133 to a total of 604. Active cases across the state grew by 373 to a total of 2,546.

Minnehaha County added 151 new cases and active infections there grew by 26 to a total of 445. Lincoln County added 52 new positive tests followed by Lawrence County with 49 and Brookings County with 38.

Meade County recorded 33 new infections and there were 32 in Beadle County. Coding County added 31 new cases and there were 28 in Brown County. Fall River County reported 23 positive tests and Custer County was next with 22.

Hughes and Walworth counties each reported 18 new infections and there were 16 in Davison County. Oglala-Lakota County added 13 new cases and there were 12 in Clay and Perkins counties. Butte and Hutchinson counties each added 10 positive tests.

There are 52 people hospitalized across the state — an increase of three from last week. There are 14 people in Black Hills hospitals — twice as many as last week — with one of those in an intensive care unit.

Three deaths were reported this week. All three were women who were over 70 years old. There were two deaths reported in Brookings County and one in Sanborn County.

Ninety-five of the 972 new infections were in children under 19 and 233 of those infected this week were over 70.