Pennington County leads state with 581 new COVID-19 cases

Active COVID-19 cases could have peaked in South Dakota for the current surge in cases. Even with 2,829 new infections reported from Friday through Monday, active infections declined by 92 to 36,155. Due to the high number of recoveries that are expected over the next several days, active cases could begin to decline in the state. The highest number of active cases recorded in the previous two waves was just over 20,000.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 increased by 31 to 423, according to Tuesday's report from the Department of Health. Twenty of those new patients are in the Black Hills where there are now 93 patients and 17 in ICU.

Of the 2,829 new infections reported Tuesday, 545 were in children under 19.

Even with 82 new infections reported Monday night, the Rapid City Area Schools reported a significant decrease in the number of active COVID-19 cases in schools across the district over the weekend. According to Monday evening's RCAS update, there are 249 students out with COVID-19 - 98 fewer than Friday - and 33 staff members - 30 fewer than Friday.

In addition to the active infections, there are 295 students and two staff members required to quarantine. That is more than 100 fewer, as well.

The biggest outbreak is still at Rapid City Central High School where there are 36 active cases - a decrease of 21 from Friday. Rapid City Stevens is next with 35 active cases - a decrease of 20.

Eleven other schools have at least 10 active infections — Canyon Lake Elementary (26), Rapid Valley Elementary (20), Valley View Elementary (18), Meadowbrook Elementary (16), East Middle (12), Pinedale Elementary (12), Rapid City High (11), Wilson Elementary (11), Southwest Middle (11), Black Hawk Elementary (10) and West Middle (10).

There were 278 people over 70 who tested positive for Tuesday's report.

The Department of Health also reported three deaths bringing January's total to 123 and the overall death toll to 2,609. There were two women and one man included in the deaths with two from Minnehaha County and one from Brown County. One person was in their 60s and two were over 80.

Pennington County reported the most new cases Tuesday and saw an increase in active cases, as well. There were 581 new infections in Pennington County and there are now 5,837 active cases - up 232 from Monday. Minnehaha County saw active infections begin to decline Tuesday. They reported 507 new infections but active cases dropped by 512 to 9,259 there.

Meade County recorded 115 new cases and there were 88 in Lawrence County. Butte County reported 42 new infections and there were 28 in Custer County. Fall River County reported 25 new cases and there were 17 in Oglala-Lakota County.

Brown County added 151 new cases and there were 135 in Lincoln County. Codington County recorded 126 new infections and there were 106 in Brookings County. Yankton County had 92 new infections and there were 71 in Davison County. Union County reported 60 new infections and there were 59 in Beadle County. Clay County had 51 positive tests and there were 42 in Charles Mix County. Hughes and Todd counties each added 38 new infections and there were 30 in Roberts County.

Bon Homme, Day and Edmunds counties each reported 21 new cases and there were 20 in Grant, Hutchinson and Kingsbury counties.