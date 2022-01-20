Pennington County now has more than 5,000 active COVID-19 cases, state reports

Active cases, hospitalizations and deaths all continue to rise in South Dakota, according to the daily COVID-19 report by the Department of Health. South Dakota reported 2,588 new infections Thursday, an increase in active cases to 34,086.

Hospitalizations rose above 400 with 403 people being treated statewide with 76 people in ICU. In the Black hills region, there are 73 patients being treated for COVID-19 illnesses with 16 in ICU.

There were nine additional deaths reported Thursday, bringing January's total to 96. Three of those deaths were reported in Pennington County. There have been 302 deaths in Pennington County since the pandemic began in March of 2020. Hutchinson County reported two deaths and there was on in Campbell, Day, Moody and Todd counties. The deaths included one woman and eight men with one in their 50s, one in their 60s and seven over 70.

Of the 2,588 new cases, 578 of them were in children under 19. Some of those cases can be found in the Rapid City schools.

The Rapid City Area Schools continued to set records with active infections as more than 350 students had an active COVID-19 infection, according to Wednesday evening's RCAS update. There are 356 students out with COVID-19 and 76 staff members.

In addition to the active infections, there are 418 students and 16 staff members required to quarantine.

The biggest outbreak is still at Rapid City Stevens High School where there are 69 active cases after 26 new cases were recorded Wednesday. Rapid City Central is next with 48 active cases. There were 19 new infections at Central on Wednesday.

Twelve other schools have at least 10 active infections — Southwest Middle (39), Meadowbrook Elementary (34), West Middle (26), Corral Drive Elementary (23), Rapid Valley Elementary (23), North Middle (19), East Middle (19), Canyon Lake Elementary (17), South Middle (17), Valley View Elementary (14), Rapid City High (13) and Wilson Elementary (13).

Minnehaha County has seen active cases increase to 9,686 after they reported 445 new cases there Thursday. Pennington County saw active cases climb above 5,000 with 392 new infections reported Thursday. There are now a record 5,040 active infections in the county. Before the current spike in cases, there had never been more than 2,100 active cases.

Oglala-Lakota County reported 204 new infections and there were 85 in Meade County and 82 in Lawrence County. Fall River County recorded 32 positive tests and there were 23 in Butte and Custer counties.

Brown County added 130 cases and Brookings County had 127. There were 109 new infections in Codington County and 103 in Lincoln County. Davison County recorded 88 new cases and there were 70 in Yankton County. Clay County reported 64 positive tests and there were 63 in Todd County. Charles Mix County added 37 new cases and there were 37 in Jackson County.