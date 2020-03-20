Pennington County offices remain open while enhanced cleaning protocols take effect

Pennington County has implemented enhanced cleaning protocols in the County Administrative Building, the County Courthouse and other county facilities to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Cleaning will ensure that high-traffic areas like handrails, door handles, countertops, keyboards and restrooms are cleaned and sterilized multiple times a day.

The county’s administrative offices will remain open and continue all its services to county residents.

A statement from Pennington County says “our goal is to conduct business as usual, but in some cases you may see changes in the departments you visit with social distancing and other minor operational changes.”

Pennington County officials and leadership said they are working to find alternative means of conducting business and communicating and discussing action to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the statement said.

Pennington County wants citizens to understand also that on March 13, Gov. Kristi Noem issued a state of emergency that was declared in all counties. No separate action or emergency declaration is required to be completed by the Pennington County Board of Commissioners.

