Pennington County, Rapid City personnel to receive COVID-19 antibody test

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Monument Health lab team will conduct antibody testing for interested Pennington County and Rapid City employees beginning this week.

“It's been suggested many of us have already been exposed to COVID-19 but don't know it because we didn’t have symptoms,” Pennington County Commission Chair Deb Hadcock said in a news release. “The antibody test will allow us to know if the disease has already been circulating in our community. This will be an interesting snapshot from a group that has continued working throughout the pandemic.”

Called the SARS-CoV-2 IgG Antibody test, the blood test is designed to detect antibodies created by the body’s immune system to fight the COVID-19 infection. It is not a test to determine an active infection. A positive result may suggest that the patient might be less likely to get infected in the future. However, researchers still don’t understand the body’s immune response to COVID-19.

"The antibody testing can serve as an effective and useful tool and barometer for determining the extent of COVID exposure in our community," said Mayor Steve Allender. "The testing of city employees can determine the role our workers may provide moving forward in assisting Monument Health, Vitalant and other providers during this pandemic through plasma donation, education and other community efforts."