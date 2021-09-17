Pennington County reaches record high number of active COVID-19 cases

There are more active COVID-19 infections in Pennington County than at any time since the pandemic began. The previous high mark had been 2,148 on Nov. 11, 2020. After 151 new cases were announced Friday, Pennington County has 2,192 active infections. As of Thursday, Rapid City Area Schools reported 250 active cases among students. That is 27.8% of all active cases among K-12 students in South Dakota (899).

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 544 positive tests Friday, increasing the number of active cases in the state to 7,794. Minnehaha County added 113 new infections Friday. There are 1,308 active cases in the state's most populous county.

The Department of Health reported four deaths Friday. There were two men and two women. Two were over 70 but one death was a person in their 40s and one was in their 50s. Deaths were reported in Fall River, Jerauld, Minnehaha and Yankton counties. There have been 2,100 deaths in South Dakota due to COVID-19.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}