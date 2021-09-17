Pennington County reaches record high number of active COVID-19 cases

There are more active COVID-19 infections in Pennington County than at any time since the pandemic began. The previous high mark had been 2,148 on Nov. 11, 2020. After 151 new cases were announced Friday, Pennington County has 2,192 active infections. As of Thursday, Rapid City Area Schools reported 250 active cases among students. That is 27.8% of all active cases among K-12 students in South Dakota (899).
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 544 positive tests Friday, increasing the number of active cases in the state to 7,794. Minnehaha County added 113 new infections Friday. There are 1,308 active cases in the state's most populous county.
The Department of Health reported four deaths Friday. There were two men and two women. Two were over 70 but one death was a person in their 40s and one was in their 50s. Deaths were reported in Fall River, Jerauld, Minnehaha and Yankton counties. There have been 2,100 deaths in South Dakota due to COVID-19.
There are 214 people hospitalized in South Dakota including 60 in intensive care units and 48 on ventilators. Five children under 19 are hospitalized in the state, including two at Monument Health in Rapid City. Black Hills hospitals are treating 102 patients with 21 in ICU and 26 using ventilators. On Sept. 15, Monument Health in Rapid City reported that 69 of 80 COVID-19 patients were unvaccinated. Twenty-five of 27 ICU patients were unvaccinated.
Meade County added 29 new cases Friday and Lawrence County had 20. Butte County reported 11 positive tests and there were 10 in Custer County. Fall River County reported six new infections and there were two in Oglala-Lakota County.
Brown County reported 28 positive tests and there were 25 in Lincoln County. Twenty-three new infections were reported in Brookings County and there were 12 in Beadle County. Codington and Davison counties each added 10 new infections and there were seven in Hamlin County. Todd County reported six positive tests and there were five in Charles Mix, Faulk and Hutchinson counties. Clay, Spink, Turner and Yankton counties each reported four new infections and there were three in Dewey, Grant, Hughes, Jones, Kingsbury and Tripp counties.
Twelve counties reported two positive tests and there was one in 10 more.