Pennington County reported zero positive COVID-19 tests Friday, active cases drop

Pennington County reported no new COVID-19 infections Friday in the last report for the South Dakota Department of Health this week. Active infections in the county decreased to 75.

Active cases in the state dropped by 66 to 568. That is 322 less than a week ago and 683 less than two weeks ago. Only 34 new infections were reported Friday. No deaths were reported but hospitalizations increased by four for the second straight day to a total of 61 with 17 in ICU and five on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are 11 COVID-19 patients being treated in hospitals with four in ICU and one on a ventilator.

Eight of the 34 new infections were in children under 19 and five more were in their 20s. Only three people over 70 tested positive.

Lawrence County reported three cases and there was one each in Meade, Custer and Fall River counties.

Minnehaha County added 10 new infections and there were four in Brown County. Three new cases were reported in Brookings County and two in Yankton County. One new case each was discovered in Beadle, Clay, Davison, Deuel, Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Roberts and Turner counties.