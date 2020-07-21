Pennington County reports 25 new coronavirus cases on 64 tests

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pennington County reported a jump of 25 new cases on 64 tests on Tuesday. The positive test rate of almost 40 percent was far higher than the almost 6 percent positive rate across the state.

There are 750 positive tests in Pennington County and 160 cases that are still active — up 16 from Monday's report.

South Dakota added 79 new cases on 1,191 tests Tuesday. There are 820 active cases across the state — down nine from Monday's report. Hospitalizations across the state dropped from 65 on Monday to 62 on Tuesday. Only 11 of those are in the Monument Health system. There were no new deaths reported Tuesday in South Dakota.

Oglala-Lakota County reported three new cases. They have had a total of 132 positive tests with 27 cases still active. Butte County reported two new cases on three tests. Lawrence and Meade counties each added one new case on a total of 19 tests. Custer and Fall River counties reported no new cases on only two tests.

Minnehaha County reported 20 new cases and Codington and Lincoln counties each added four. Mellette County added three new cases and Clay, Davison and Union counties each reported two new cases. Brookings, Corson, Hanson and Spink counties all reported one new case Tuesday.