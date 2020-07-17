Pennington County reports another 25 cases of coronavirus on Friday

For the second time this week, Pennington County reported 25 new cases of COVID-19. There were 215 tests for Pennington County included in Friday's report from the state Department of Health.
That report also showed 95 new cases in the state. There are 865 active cases statewide — up 23 from Thursday.
The state reported on 1,937 tests for Friday's report. The percent of positive tests was just under 5 percent. A man in his 50s from Beadle County became the 116th person to die in South Dakota due to the coronavirus.
There have been 7,789 cases in the state overall. Only July 1, there were 6,764 cases and 801 active cases. Pennington County cases have increased from 523 to 704 since the beginning of the month. The number of hospitalizations is basically the same since July 1. There were 62 patients treated in a hospital on July 1 and 61 on Friday's report.
Active cases in Pennington County have increased from 121 on July 1 to 149 Friday.
Oglala-Lakota County reported 4 new cases Friday. It has had a total of 126 positive tests and 34 cases remain active. The results come from 63 tests Friday.
Butte County reported its fourth case Friday. The county received results from 25 tests. There are two active cases in Butte County. Meade County had no new cases on 43 tests. There are eight active cases there.
Lawrence County had no new cases on 38 tests. One of the 21 cases there is still active. Custer County has no new cases reported on 14 cases. They have three active cases in the county.
Other new cases in the state included 20 from Minnehaha County and eight from Davison County, Codington and Brookings counties added five new cases and Lake County reported four. Beadle County reported three new cases and Brown, Buffalo, Dewey, Douglas, Hutchinson, McCook and Yankton counties all added two. Clay, Hughes, Lincoln, Lyman, Mellette, Perkins and Walworth counties each reported one new case.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.