Pennington County reports another 25 cases of coronavirus on Friday

For the second time this week, Pennington County reported 25 new cases of COVID-19. There were 215 tests for Pennington County included in Friday's report from the state Department of Health.

That report also showed 95 new cases in the state. There are 865 active cases statewide — up 23 from Thursday.

The state reported on 1,937 tests for Friday's report. The percent of positive tests was just under 5 percent. A man in his 50s from Beadle County became the 116th person to die in South Dakota due to the coronavirus.

There have been 7,789 cases in the state overall. Only July 1, there were 6,764 cases and 801 active cases. Pennington County cases have increased from 523 to 704 since the beginning of the month. The number of hospitalizations is basically the same since July 1. There were 62 patients treated in a hospital on July 1 and 61 on Friday's report.

Active cases in Pennington County have increased from 121 on July 1 to 149 Friday.

Oglala-Lakota County reported 4 new cases Friday. It has had a total of 126 positive tests and 34 cases remain active. The results come from 63 tests Friday.