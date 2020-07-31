Pennington County reports one death, seven new COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Pennington County woman in her 80s became the 27th county resident and 130th South Dakotan to die from COVID-19 illness.

The county reported seven new cases of coronavirus on Friday. There have been a total of 811 positive tests and 112 of those remain active infections — up one from Thursday. There were 111 tests processed for Pennington County for Friday's report.

South Dakota reported 80 new cases on 1,290 tests on Friday. The number of active cases increased by seven to 873. The total number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 illnesses dropped from 44 on Thursday to 31 Friday. Seven are in the Monument Health system.

Custer County saw an increase of five cases on 15 tests on Friday. That brought the county's total number of infections to 18. Six of those infections are still active. Meade County reported two new cases on 27 tests. Oglala-Lakota reported one new case on nine tests.

Butte, Lawrence and Fall River counties all reported no new cases on a combined 48 tests.

Other new cases in South Dakota included 19 from Lincoln County and 17 from Minnehaha County. Union County reported four new cases and Edmunds County added three.