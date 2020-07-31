Pennington County reports one death, seven new COVID-19 cases

A Pennington County woman in her 80s became the 27th county resident and 130th South Dakotan to die from COVID-19 illness.
The county reported seven new cases of coronavirus on Friday. There have been a total of 811 positive tests and 112 of those remain active infections — up one from Thursday. There were 111 tests processed for Pennington County for Friday's report.
South Dakota reported 80 new cases on 1,290 tests on Friday. The number of active cases increased by seven to 873. The total number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 illnesses dropped from 44 on Thursday to 31 Friday. Seven are in the Monument Health system.
Custer County saw an increase of five cases on 15 tests on Friday. That brought the county's total number of infections to 18. Six of those infections are still active. Meade County reported two new cases on 27 tests. Oglala-Lakota reported one new case on nine tests.
Butte, Lawrence and Fall River counties all reported no new cases on a combined 48 tests.
Other new cases in South Dakota included 19 from Lincoln County and 17 from Minnehaha County. Union County reported four new cases and Edmunds County added three.
Brown, Clay, Davison, Dewey, Lyman and Turner counties each added two cases and Beadle, Brookings, Brule, Buffalo, Campbell, Hutchinson, Jackson, Jones, Kingsbury, and Miner counties each reported one new case.
Of the 8,764 total cases in South Dakota, 1,094 of them have been in patients under the age of 19. Of those, only 24 (2.2%) have been hospitalized and none have died. There have been 1,862 cases among people 20-29 years old with 66 of them (3.5%) have required hospitalization and one died.
In contrast, there have been 611 patients over 70 that have tested positive and 212 (34.6%) have been hospitalized and 74 (12.1%) have died.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.