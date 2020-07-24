Pennington County reports one death, two new cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Pennington County man in his 50s became the 26th person from the county and 122nd person from South Dakota to die from COVID-19 illness.

The state reported 57 new cases of coronavirus Friday on 924 tests. That brings the total positive tests in the state to 8,200 with 817 of those still listed as active - up nine from Thursday.The number of people hospitalized in the state continued to drop. There are 45 people in hospitals across South Dakota with seven of those in the Monument Health system.

Pennington County had its lowest number of new cases since May 11 with only two positive tests out of 83 that were returned Friday. Pennington County currently has 133 active cases.

Butte and Meade counties each had one new cases on a total of 16 tests between them. Oglala-Lakota, Fall River, Custer and Lawrence counties all reported no new cases on a total of 41 tests from the four counties.

Other positive tests in the state included 21 from Minnehaha County and eight in Lincoln County. Turner County added five new cases Friday and Union and Dewey counties each reported three. Brown and Clay counties reported two new cases and Aurora, Beadle, Brookings, Charles Mix, Corson, Faulk, Lake, McCook, Spink and Yankton counties all added one new case.