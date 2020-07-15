Pennington County reports one new death and 25 COVID-19 cases Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two men in their 70s have died from COVID-19 illnesses. The Pennington County and Butter County deaths were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health Wednesday. There have been 111 deaths in the state due to the coronavirus.

The state also reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 illness in Wednesday's report. There were a total of 1,379 tests in the report. That brings the total number of cases in the state to 7,652 with 878 cases still listed as active - up 14 from Tuesday's report.

Pennington County reported its second-highest daily total of new cases with 25. On May 22, the county had 27 new cases. There were 412 tests reported Wednesday. The county has 674 total positive tests with 157 active cases - up 15 since Tuesday. Twenty-two of the 59 people hospitalized across the state are in the Monument Health system. There have been 22 Pennington County deaths and one from Meade and Butte counties.

Oglala-Lakota County reported seven new cases on 52 tests Wednesday. There are 31 active cases there. Butte, Custer, Fall River, Lawrence and Meade counties all reported no new cases on a total of 164 total tests. There are 14 active cases across those five counties.

Other cases reported Wednesday include 18 in Minnehaha, and four each in Beadle, Lake and Lincoln counties. Codington added three new cases and Corson and McCook counties reported two new infections. Brookings, Brown, Charles Mix, Clark, Dewey, Hughes, Mellette, Moody, Roberts, Todd and Turner counties all added one new case in Wednesday's report.