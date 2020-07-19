Pennington County resident is one of two coronavirus deaths reported Sunday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Dakota reported two deaths and 44 new cases of coronavirus Sunday. There have been 118 deaths in the state. The total number of positive tests is 7,906 with 836 active cases - down 19 since Saturday. The number of people hospitalized dropped seven to 63 across the state. As of Saturday, 22 of those patients are in the Monument Health system.

The deaths included one man and one woman. One was from Pennington County and the other was from Minnehaha County. One death was a person in their 80s. The other was in their 50s.

Pennington County was responsible for seven of the 44 new cases. The state tested 842 people. About 10 percent of those tests (82) were from Pennington County. There are 145 active cases in the county - down four from Saturday. Oglala-Lakota County added one new case Sunday on 21 tests. They have 27 active cases now.

Butte, Custer, Fall River, Lawrence and Meade counties reported no new cases Sunday on a total of 48 tests for the five counties. Those counties have 13 total active cases.

Minnehaha County added eight cases Sunday and Beadle and Buffalo counties each reported five. Dewey County reported three new cases and Clay, Hughes, Lincoln, Turner and Union counties added two. Bennett, Davison, Douglas, Lake, Lyman and Mellette counties all reported one new case Sunday.